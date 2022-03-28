Oscars 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Max_Dinenberg for a perfect score when predicting the 2022 Oscars winners on Sunday. Our top scorer is actually tied with eight other people — Bertu_Yilmaz, krokogeier, Blake, rmpeperone, jeneleemuahz, pjmprism, Dillon_Hargreaves and MIKETM732 — at that score but has the better point score of 21,450 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 9,500 people worldwide predicted these Academy Awards champs for 23 categories at the ABC ceremony hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. Best Picture was won by “CODA” with Best Director taken by Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”). Acting champs were Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Will Smith (“King Richard”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our 13 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Daniel Montgomery, Paul Sheehan and I are the best with 91.30% accuracy (21 of 23 categories). We then have a three-way tie at 86.96% for Charles Bright, Riley Chow and Susan Wloszczyna. Matt Noble follows at 82.61%. Marcus Dixon and Rob Licuria are tied at 78.26%. Tom O’Neil is at 73.91%. Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen are next at 69.59% and then Denton Davidson at 65.22%. See Editors’ scores.

