Oscars 2023: The blockbusters that could become Best Picture nominees

Once upon a time, the movies nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars were also often the year’s biggest financial hits. In 1976, three of the year’s five biggest hits were Best Picture nominees: “Dog Day Afternoon,” winner “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Net,” and “Jaws.” In 1978, “Star Wars” was among the year’s Best Picture nominees. In 1982, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” cracked the lineup. The following year, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” was a Best Picture nominee and the year’s biggest box-office success. In fact, throughout the ‘70s, nine out of the 10 films to top the box-office charts of the respective years received a Best Picture nomination, with three of those features actually winning the top prize (“The Godfather,” “Rocky,” and “Kramer vs. Kramer”).

But these days, even with more nominees per year, blockbusters have often been shunned by the academy. At the 2022 Oscars in March, “Dune” was the highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office to score a Best Picture nomination and it finished outside the top 10 of the year’s biggest North American hits. Even the pre-pandemic ceremony of 2020 had just “Joker” among the nine films nominated, the ninth-highest-grossing film domestically of that year.

The 2023 ceremony, however, could be very different – a throwback to 2010 and 2011, the last time the academy nominated a set 10 movies for Best Picture. In those two years, numerous movies in the domestic top 10 at the box office scored nominations, including “Avatar,” “Up,” and “The Blind Side” in 2010 and “Toy Story 3” and “Inception” in 2011. At the moment, “Top Gun: Maverick” seems to have the best chance among 2022 box-office darlings to land a Best Picture nomination. It’s sixth in our combined odds as of writing, and it also currently happens to be the year’s highest-grossing film domestically, banking over $700 million, almost double what second-place “Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” earned. Reviews for “Maverick” outpaced those for the original “Top Gun,” which did end up receiving four Oscar nominations at the 1987 ceremony, winning Best Original Song.

The “Maverick” rave reviews – as well as it being credited for helping revive the cinema-going experience since the start of the pandemic – should see it repeat the original’s Sound and Film Editing nominations at least, as well as perhaps another Original Song nomination. If our odds are anything to go by though, the sequel should be able to outdo its predecessor with Best Picture recognition on nominations morning.

“Maverick” is the fifth-highest-grossing film in domestic box-office history, just behind the original “Avatar,” which happens to also be the all-time highest-grossing film worldwide – a lead which was extended since the film was re-released this year in preparation for the sequel. “Avatar: The Way of Water” has Gold Derby users predicting it to potentially match the Oscar success of “Avatar,” placing it 11th in our combined odds for Best Picture.

The original was a strong Best Picture contender in 2010, considered neck-and-neck with “The Hurt Locker” for the big prize towards the end of awards season. Though director James Cameron did wind up losing to Kathryn Bigelow in Picture and Director, his film’s Oscar evening was in no way a failure. “Avatar” was nominated for nine categories, winning for Cinematography, Visual Effects, and Art Direction. The team behind “Way of Water” will surely be satisfied if it claims half the success of its predecessor at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Yet another sequel to an Oscars favorite is set to be released before 2022 comes to a close. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will likely place among the top five box-office earners of the year after the original topped the domestic market in 2018. The first superhero film to get a Best Picture nomination, “Black Panther” also earned nods in another six categories. It wound up winning three –– Best Score, Costume Design, and Production Design –– as well as picking up the prestigious Best Ensemble prize at the SAG Awards.

Based on the early response to the film, which is out November 11, those categories are likely in play again – and the film itself might get a sentimental bump in voters’ minds as it pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020. “Wakanda Forever is 19th in our combined odds

One non-sequel to have set the box office alight this year is “Elvis”, the Austin Butler and Tom Hanks-led biopic about Elvis Presley. Though Baz Luhrmann’s most recent outing didn’t receive rave reviews, its subject matter and a likely Best Actor nomination could carry this crowd-pleaser into the Best Picture lineup, much like what happened with “Bohemian Rhapsody” at the 2019 ceremony. “Elvis” fell $30 million short of the Queen biopic, which is actually quite impressive in the current pandemic market, making $150 million domestically. Those numbers place it ninth in the box office, but we won’t be surprised if the two prior films mentioned on this list knock it off the top 10 by the end of the year. Luhrmann already helmed one Best Picture nominee in “Moulin Rouge!” so we know the academy isn’t all too put-off by his eccentric style of filmmaking. “Elvis” is currently 14th in our combined odds for Best Picture, while Austin Butler is third for Best Actor.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions