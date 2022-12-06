2023 Oscars: Every animated, documentary and international feature eligible for consideration

In anticipation of the kick-off of the first round of Oscars voting on December 12, the academy released the titles of the features that were deemed eligible to compete in three categories: animated, documentary and international.

This voting only runs for four days, with the shortlists in 10 categories released on Dec. 21. The nominations in these, and the other 13 categories, will be revealed on Jan. 24, 2023. The 95th Academy Awards are March 12, 2023.

Animated Feature (27 entries)

Voting on this award is restricted to academy members from any branch who volunteer to be on the screening committee and attest to having watched their assigned entries. Members rank their top five choices and a multi-step system of counting winnows the various contenders down to the final five nominees.

“Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood” “The Bad Guys”

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

“Charlotte”

“DC League of Super-Pets” “Drifting Home”

“Eternal Spring”

“Goodbye, Don Glees!” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” “Inu-Oh”

“Lamya’s Poem”

“Lightyear”

“Little Nicholas, Happy as Can Be” “Luck”

“Mad God”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“My Father’s Dragon”

“New Gods: Yang Jian”

“Oink”

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” “Run, Tiger Run!”

“The Sea Beast”

“Strange World”

“Turning Red”

“Wendell & Wild”

Documentary Feature (144 entries)

Each branch member receives DVD screeners of the 144 entries and is assigned to watch one-fifth of these but are encouraged to view as many as they can. Members list their top 15 picks on a preferential ballot and those results are compiled and produce a short list of 15 contenders. All members are encouraged to watch the films on this list that they have not yet seen and cast preferential ballots with their top five choices.



“Aftershock”

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“America Boxed In”

“Anonymous Club”

“Art & Krimes by Krimes”

“At Home Walking”

“The Automat”

“Bad Axe”

“The Balcony Movie”

“Battleground”

“Beba”

“The Bengali”

“Bitterbrush”

“Black Ice”

“Black Notebooks – Ronit”

“Blue Island”

“The Book Keepers”

“Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power”

“Breaking Bread”

“Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche”

“Calendar Girls”

“The Camera of Doctor Morris”

“Cat Daddies”

“The Cathedral”

“Children of the Mist”

“Civil”

“Claydream”

“The Corridors of Power”

“Cow”

“The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie” “Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story”

“Descendant”

“Disturbed Earth”

“Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel”

“Eami”

“The Eclipse”

“Eternal Spring”

“The Exiles”

“Exposure”

“Fanny: The Right to Rock”

“Father”

“Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” “Fire of Love”

“Four Winters”

“Framing Agnes”

“Free Chol Soo Lee”

“Free Puppies!”

“Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom” “From the Hood to the Holler”

“Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down”

“Gamestop: Rise of the Players”

“Girl, Taken”

“Good Night Oppy”

“Gratitude Revealed”

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” “Hello, Bookstore”

“Hidden Letters”

“Hold Your Fire”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“How to Survive a Pandemic”

“The Human Trial”

“I Am Here”

“I Didn’t See You There”

“I’m Wanita”

“In Her Hands”

“Invisible Demons”

“Is That Black Enough for You?!?”

“The Janes”

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”

“Katrina Babies”

“Keep Stepping”

“Killing Me Softly with His Songs”

“Las Hostilidades”

“Last Flight Home”

“The Last of the Winthrops”

“Leave No Trace”

“Let Me Be Me”

“Let the Little Light Shine”

“Life & Life”

“Little Palestine, Diary of a Siege”

“Look at Me: XXXtentacion”

“Loudmouth”

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues”

“Loving Highsmith”

“Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power” “Master of Light”

“Midwives”

“Mija”

“Mr Landsbergis”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Motherland”

“My Old School”

“Myanmar Diaries”

“Navalny”

“Nelly & Nadine”

“The New Abolitionists”

“Nothing Compares”

“Nothing Lasts Forever”

“Oleg”

“Only in Theaters”

“Our American Family”

“Out of Breath”

“The Princess”

“Project Iceman”

“Punch 9 for Harold Washington”

“The Quiet Epidemic”

“Retrograde”

“The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile” “Riotsville, USA”

“Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams”

“Sansón and Me”

“2nd Chance”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Send Me”

““Sr.””

“752 Is Not a Number”

“Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic”

“Sidney”

“The Silence of the Mole”

“Sirens”

“Souls in Transit”

“A Star without a Star”

“The Story Won’t Die”

“Stutz”

“Surviving Sex Trafficking”

“Tantura”

“The Territory”

“Three Minutes – A Lengthening”

“Tiger 24”

“To the End”

“Trenches”

“Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb”

“The Unredacted (Jihad Rehab)”

“Users”

“¡Viva Maestro!”

“The Voice of Dust and Ash”

“The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari”

“We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura”

“What We Leave Behind”

“Wildcat”

“The Will to See”

“The Wind Blows the Border”

“Young Plato”

International Feature (92 entries)

Voting on this award is restricted to academy members from any branch who volunteer to be on the screening committee and watch upwards of a dozen of the 92 submissions for Foreign Language Film over a two-month period. They score them from 6 to 10 and their top 10 vote-getters will made it to the next round. Those in the academy who can attest to seeing all the semi-finalists can vote for the final five nominees. The entire academy membership will get screeners of the five nominated films and can vote for the winner.

Albania, “A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On”

Algeria, “Our Brothers”

Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”

Armenia, “Aurora’s Sunrise”

Australia, “You Won’t Be Alone” Austria, “Corsage”

Azerbaijan, “Creators”

Bangladesh, “Hawa”

Belgium, “Close”

Bolivia, “Utama”

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “A Ballad”

Brazil, “Mars One”

Bulgaria, “In the Heart of the Machine”

Cambodia, “Return to Seoul”

Cameroon, “The Planters Plantation”

Canada, “Eternal Spring”

Chile, “Blanquita”

China, “Nice View”

Colombia, “The Kings of the World”

Costa Rica, “Domingo and the Mist”

Croatia, “Safe Place”

Czech Republic, “Il Boemo”

Denmark, “Holy Spider”

Dominican Republic, “Bantú Mama”

Ecuador, “Lo Invisible”

Estonia, “Kalev”

Finland, “Girl Picture”

France, “Saint Omer”

Georgia, “A Long Break”

Germany, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Greece, “Magnetic Fields”

Guatemala, “The Silence of the Mole”

Hong Kong, “Where the Wind Blows”

Hungary, “Blockade”

Iceland, “Beautiful Beings”

India, “Last Film Show”

Indonesia, “Missing Home”

Iran, “World War III”

Iraq, “The Exam”

Ireland, “The Quiet Girl”

Israel, “Cinema Sabaya”

Italy, “Nostalgia”

Japan, “Plan 75”

Jordan, “Farha”

Kazakhstan, “Life”

Kenya, “TeraStorm”

Kosovo, “Looking for Venera”

Kyrgyzstan, “Home for Sale” Latvia, “January”

Lebanon, “Memory Box”

Lithuania, “Pilgrims”

Luxembourg, “Icarus”

Mexico, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Moldova, “Carbon”

Mongolia, “Harvest Moon”

Montenegro, “The Elegy of Laurel”

Morocco, “The Blue Caftan”

Nepal, “Butterfly on a Windowpane”

Netherlands, “Narcosis”

New Zealand, “Muru”

North Macedonia, “The Happiest Man in the World” Norway, “War Sailor”

Pakistan, “Joyland”

Palestine, “Mediterranean Fever”

Panama, “Birthday Boy”

Paraguay, “Eami”

Peru, “Moon Heart”

Philippines, “On the Job: The Missing 8”

Poland, “EO”

Portugal, “Alma Viva”

Romania, “Imaculat”

Saudi Arabia, “Raven Song”

Senegal, “Xalé”

Serbia, “Darkling”

Singapore, “Ajoomma”

Slovakia, “Victim”

Slovenia, “Orchestra”

South Korea, “Decision to Leave”

Spain, “Alcarràs”

Sweden, “Cairo Conspiracy”

Switzerland, “A Piece of Sky”

Taiwan, “Goddamned Asura”

Tanzania, “Tug of War”

Thailand, “One for the Road”

Tunisia, “Under the Fig Trees”

Turkey, “Kerr”

Uganda, “Tembele”

Ukraine, “Klondike”

United Kingdom, “Winners”

Uruguay, “The Employer and the Employee”

Venezuela, “The Box”

Vietnam, “578: Magnum”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?