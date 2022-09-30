Oscars: Mexico selects Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s ‘Bardo’ as International Feature entry

Despite its polarizing response at its debut at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals, there is still a path open to the Oscars for Aljeandro G. Iñárritu’s sweeping memoir film “Bardo,” also known as “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.” The Spanish-language film, shot in Mexico, is now the official Mexican selection for the International Feature Oscar.

Iñárritu has had great success with the academy before, winning Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay for 2015’s “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” and Best Director for 2016’s “The Revenant” (the icy survival picture that also won Leonardo DiCaprio his Best Actor award). Iñárritu also received a Special Achievement Award in 2018 for his interactive project “Flesh and Sand.”

Two previous Iñárritu films, 2000’s “Amores Perros” and 2010’s “Biutiful” went on to become one of the five nominees for international feature, but ultimately did not win the prize. (Those winners were “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “In a Better World,” respectively.) In 2018, Iñárritu’s pal Alfonso Cuarón won Mexico’s first Oscar, for “Roma,” which also won for Best Director and Best Cinematography.

When “Bardo” showed at the San Sebastian Film Festival a few weeks after its debut(s), it was 22 minutes shorter than the original length of two hours and 55 minutes. The film will be in theaters in October and on Netflix on December 16.

The International Feature category is always a bit unpredictable, but “Bardo” will likely face strong competition from France’s pick, Alice Diop’s legal drama “Saint Omer,” which has critics doing cartwheels out of festival screenings, and Poland’s “EO,” a story about a circus donkey, from 84-year-old Jerzy Skolimowski. Sadly for many boosters, India decided not to submit S.S. Rajamouli’s Telegu-language action epic “RRR,” despite its formidable success in India and the West. (Event screenings have been packing them in with hootin’/hollerin’ fans since late spring in New York City and Los Angeles.) India has not had a movie make the nomination round since “Lagaan” in 2000.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions