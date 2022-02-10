Best Actress race at Oscars is still too close to call: Olivia Colman vs. Nicole Kidman

Lady Gaga out. Penelope Cruz and Kristen Stewart in. That’s how the Oscar nominations shaped up on Tuesday morning, February 8, when Gaga was left out of the Best Actress race for her performance in “House of Gucci” in favor of Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Stewart (“Spencer”). Gaga had swept the season with nominations at the Critics Choice, SAG, and BAFTA Awards. So now that she’s out, how does that change the landscape when predicting the winners? After only a couple of days of predictions, thousands of users have placed their initial bets. But the race is still up in the air.

As of this writing Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) are neck-and-neck; both get 37/10 odds based on the combined predictions of Expert journalists, Gold Derby’s Editors, and Users. But those early forecasts have shaped up in different ways. Experts favor Colman, with four of them predicting her compared to two predicting Kidman and two predicting Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”). Most of our Editors have also gotten behind Colman, with six betting on her compared to two for Kidman and one apiece for Chastain and Stewart.

Our Users beg to differ, though. Fourteen of the Top 24 Users, who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Oscar winners, say Kidman will prevailed compared to seven for Colman, two for Cruz, and one for Chastain. And our All-Star Top 24 Users, who had the best predictions when you combined the last couple of years’ Oscars results, are all over the map: seven apiece say Kidman and Stewart, six say Colman, three say Chastain, and one says Cruz.

One of the reasons it’s so tough to predict this year’s race is that none of the films have strong across-the-board support from the academy. The most nominated films are “Lost Daughter” and “Ricardos” with three apiece, and none of the five are up for Best Picture. What’s more, early front-runner Stewart was snubbed entirely at the SAG and BAFTA Awards, so we weren’t even sure she’d still get the nomination at the Oscars. If our early odds are right that either Colman or Kidman will win, it would be the second Best Actress trophy for each. Colman previously prevailed for “The Favourite” (2018), while Kidman won almost two decades ago for “The Hours” (2002).

But nothing is certain at this point. Whoever wins at the SAG and Critics Choice Awards will likely have the advantage here since there is zero overlap between the BAFTAs Best Actress lineup and the Oscars. Who do you think will win Best Actress at this point?

