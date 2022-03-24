2022 Oscars Best Animated Short cheat sheet: From a family of mice to crimes against humanity

The race for Best Animated Short Film definitely has a clear front-runner. According to our combined racetrack odds, “Robin Robin” is the clear leader to win this year. These odds are calculated from the predictions that have been logged by Expert film journalists, Gold Derby’s Editors, Top 24 Users and the thousands of Gold Derby users making their own predictions.

But how solid a front-runner is “Robin Robin”? Could another film upset it? Let’s take a dive into this category by examining all five nominees in order by their Gold Derby odds as of this writing.

“Robin Robin” (odds of winning: 31/10)



A robin that’s been raised by mice is perpetually clumsy when it comes to raiding kitchens and makes her family prone to being caught. With the help of a collecting magpie (Richard E. Grant), she makes a wish on a Christmas star to learn who she is.

This is the first Oscar nomination for both Daniel Ojari and Michael Please.

Pros: Besides the fact that it’s cute and endearing, the short is from Aardman Animation, the studio that brought us “Wallace and Gromit” and “Shaun the Sheep.” That company has won in this category numerous times. It’s also on Netflix which means it’s easily available for voters to watch. And its focus on animal characters fits previous winners of the category like “Feast,” “Bear Story,” and “Piper.”

Cons: It’s possible the concept will feel a bit light on substance to voters.

Who’s predicting it: 22 Experts, 12 Editors, 17 Top 24 Users and 78% of all users.

“The Windshield Wiper” (odds of winning: 39/10)



A chain-smoking man in a café wonders aloud, “What is love?” From there the film presents several different vignettes showing people in relationships and interacting with each other on a basic level as the smoking man arrives at his ultimate definition of what love is in our modern times.

This marks the first Oscar nomination for Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez Barbosa.

Pros: The layers of animation are stunning to look at, and its commentary about modern times is very resonant.

Cons: The lack of a cohesive plot and traditional narrative might turn off a good number of voters.

Who’s predicting it: 1 Expert, 1 Editor, 4 Top 24 Users and 13% of all users.

“Bestia” (odds of winning: 4/1)



An expressionless woman seems to have a monotonous routine in her daily life with her dog, but upon a closer look, it’s revealed that this woman works in a disturbing profession and is constantly haunted by threats both real and imagined. Inspired by Ingrid Olderöck, who was a torturer for the Chilean secret police during Pinochet’s rule.

Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz earned their first Oscar nominations for this effort.

Pros: Being a stop-motion thriller makes this short stand out in this lineup, and the score adds to the tension you feel as you watch it. It’s also been winning prizes at festivals left and right (from SXSW to Tallinn, Estonia) and won this year’s Annie Award for Best Animated Short Subject.

Cons: The disturbing nature of the subject matter could turn off some voters, and others might be put off if they’re not very familiar with the period of Chilean history that the short takes place in.

Who’s predicting it: 2 Experts, 2 Top 24 Users and 5% of all users.

“Affairs of the Art” (odds of winning: 9/2)

Beryl reminisces and reflects on the random obsessions of both herself and her family. She recounts her obsession with drawing and art; her sister’s interest in bugs, pickled food, and Lenin; and her son being consumed with taking care of a pigeon, the timing of railway signals, and screw threads.

It’s the first Oscar nomination for Les Mills and the second for Joanna Quinn, who was nominated in this category in 1997 for “Famous Fred.”

Pros: If anyone voting has an off-beat family member, this short will definitely be the most relatable. It’s also admirable that the film is completely drawn by hand, and it doesn’t hurt that it’s a continuation of Quinn’s “Beryl” series.

Cons: It may be just a bit too bizarre for a lot of academy voters. Animated shorts about reminiscing also don’t tend to win here.

Who’s predicting it: 2% of all users.

“Boxballet” (odds of winning: 9/2)



A dainty ballet dancer and an extremely gruff boxer cross paths and end up falling for each other, but the enormous gap between their worlds is tough for their love to overcome.

This is Anton Dyakov’s first Academy Award nomination.

Pros: It’s beautifully animated and incredibly sweet.

Cons: The story and style don’t really fit the mold of what usually wins in this category.

Who’s predicting it: 1 Expert and 1% of all users.

