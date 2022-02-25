Oscars Best Cinematography rundown: Why all 5 worthy nominees shot to the top

This year’s Oscars Best Cinematography category is another fascinating one, not only due to what was nominated, but also what wasn’t nominated. Of all the black-and-white movies released last year, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” was the only one to get a nom. “Belfast” DP Haris Zamberloukos didn’t make the cut, despite being nominated by the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC).

Gold Derby’s oddsmakers have “Dune” ahead of the pack to win the Oscar with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” close behind as a possible spoiler on Oscar night, but I’m not here to make predictions, as much as to shine a spotlight on the great work by all five nominees. Quality cinematography is clearly important to the creative success of any film. Here’s why these five contenders are worthy of their accolades.

“Dune” – Greig Fraser, ACS, ASC

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” has scored nominations in each of the below-the-line categories, but Fraser’s exemplary cinematography plays an especially important role in the overall look of the film, blending sci-fi elements filmed on real locations across the globe with those created using visual effects. The fact that “Dune” is in the conversation for Fraser’s work as well as for Production Design and Visual Effects shows how linked these three visual crafts tend to be. Fraser is a previous Oscar nominee for filming the Australian drama “Lion” in 2017, for which he also won the ASC prize. And at the Oscars there’s the slightest bit of irony that Fraser also shot Jane Campion’s previous feature, “Bright Star,” in 2009 only to be pitted against her latest film here..

Fraser’s filmography runs the gamut from intimate dramas to big-scale blockbusters, as the Aussie-born cinematographer worked on “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and the upcoming “The Batman,” but also “Killing Them Softly” and “Foxcatcher.” The fact that Fraser is already slated to shoot “Dune: Part Two” makes one wonder whether Oscar voters might wait to see how the conclusion turns out to give him his gold, but Fraser’s work on “Dune” is the front-runner in the Gold Derby odds for very good reason.

“Nightmare Alley” – Dan Laustsen, ASC, DFF

The work of this Danish cinematographer plays an equally pivotal role in Guillermo del Toro’s gorgeous noir thriller as it did in del Toro’s previous Best Picture winner, “The Shape of Water,” for which Laustsen received his first Oscar nom. Like with “Shape of Water,” the way Lausten captures and lights the amazing settings created by production designer Tamara Deverell as well as the costumes by Luis Sequeira (both nominated for Oscars, as well) make it easy to see why “Nightmare Alley” has followed “Shape” in getting both BAFTA and ASC nominations in addition to its Oscar nom.

Although del Toro did release a black-and-white version of “Nightmare Alley,” the importance of Lausten’s lighting in this Oscar-winning auteur’s homage to film noir is equally evident in color. It offers an absolutely stunning visual experience.

“The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner, ASC

Not only is Wegner this category’s only first-time Oscar nominee, thanks to her work on Jane Campion’s Oscar-nominated Western drama, she’s also only the second woman ever to be nominated for an Oscar in the Cinematography category, which is indeed quite shocking. (The first was Rachel Morrison for “Mudbound.”) Wegner is quite a brilliant and relative newcomer, shooting few feature films until the 2010s, but lensing William Oldroyd’s “Lady Macbeth,” Peter Strickland’s “In Fabric,” and Justin Kurzel’s “True History of the Kelly Gang” in the past few years.

Wegner’s ability to turn the gorgeous landscapes that play such a key role in Campion’s film into a backdrop that looms over the film’s Oscar-nominated performances says a lot. This is clearly a big year for Wegner, as she has also been nominated for an Independent Spirit award for her cinematography on Janicza Bravo’s “Zola.” She has also already reunited with Oldroyd for his upcoming movie, “Eileen,” starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway, and she’s also reunited with Pugh on Sebastián Lelio’s “The Wonder.” So we’ll be seeing a lot more of Wegner’s great camera and lighting work in the coming years, for sure.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC

We now get into the black and white of it all. In recent years, one or two movies not in color have been among the nominations for cinematography. David Fincher‘s “Mank” last year and Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” are notable recent winners. In “Macbeth,” Delbonnel’s gorgeous use of light on the intriguing and quizzical sets created for Joel Coen’s Shakespearean melodrama is probably why “Macbeth” – like all five nominees – also received an Oscar nomination for its production design, again demonstrating the artistic connection between the two fields. Delbonnel is now on his sixth nomination – his first being for Jean Pierre-Jeunet’s “Amélie” over 20 years ago – and one can only imagine this won’t be the last time Delbonnel is honored for his visual mastery with the camera.

“West Side Story” – Janusz Kaminski

The only cinematographer nominated this year who has already won an Oscar – two, in fact – Kaminski has been behind the camera for Steven Spielberg’s movies going all the way back to 1993’s “Schindler’s List.” That’s when Kaminski won his first Oscar, and the partnership continued over three decades with Kaminski winning his second Oscar five years after his first for filming Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan.”

Kaminski’s ability to capture the kinetic dance numbers choreographed by Justin Peck in a manner as exciting as the battle scenes in “Saving Private Ryan,” as well as his lighting for the more dramatic moments, both hark back to a form of old-school Hollywood filmmaking that has really connected with the academy. Kaminski wasn’t nominated by the ASC or the BAFTAs for his latest collaboration with Spielberg, but his nomination by the academy’s cinematographers proves his camerawork is still respected and admired by his direct peers.

