Oscars Best Director rundown: Making the case for why all 5 nominees deserve to win

I’ll start by stressing that this is not a predictions piece. You can find out who is considered the front-runner in each category here based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Instead, I’m going through each category to discuss the merits of each of the nominees and why they should be considered by academy voters before ticking off a box.

This year is an especially prestigious and varied Best Director category with a number of veterans (four of the five are previous nominees), as well as an up-and-coming international filmmaker who burst onto the scene this year after being a respected film festival regular for many years before that.

This is only Anderson’s third nomination as a director out of 11 total Oscar bids, but it impressed audiences by being possibly the most optimistic love story of his career. Even his previous comedy “Punch Drunk Love” was laced with dark moments, and Anderson’s other movies — such as “The Master,” “There Will Be Blood,” and “Phantom Thread” — were heavy and sometimes even divisive films. With “Licorice Pizza,” Anderson went with the freshest talent in first-time actors Cooper Hoffman and rock musician Alana Haim, putting them into a mix with established stars like Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn. Surprisingly, it worked!

“Licorice Pizza” may not be the flashiest of the 10 Best Picture nominees, and it only received three Oscar nominations — all for Anderson, for writing, directing, and producing. Still, that puts the filmmaker at 11 nominations without ever having won even one. His screenplay might have a better chance to win, but writing isn’t his only accomplishment. Anderson has become one of the most respected American directors too, without having been honored by the academy. So Anderson deserves consideration, because as different as “Licorice Pizza” is from his previous filmography, Anderson still finds ways to surprise even his most ardent fans.

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

The Irish-born filmmaker is no stranger to Oscar night with five previous Oscar nominations before the three he just received this year for writing, directing, and producing “Belfast.” Even so, it’s been over 30 years since his last directing nomination for 1989’s “Henry V,” and a decade since his last Oscar nomination for his supporting role in “My Week with Marilyn.” Branagh’s personal, semiautobiographical black-and-white film has been lavished with praise since it debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last fall, and seven Oscar nominations shows a lot of support from across the academy.

One only needs to see the movie to understand why he’s an obvious candidate for directing “Belfast,” making this film in the middle of a pandemic and even recreating the street on which he lived in Northern Ireland as a lad. While not all of Branagh’s directing achievements from the past three decades have been received with such praise, “Belfast” might be his best chance yet to be honored, not just for this film but for his vast filmography.

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

The presumptive front-runner to win her second Oscar — but first as a director — Campion was previously nominated for “The Piano” in 1993, so she’s only slightly behind Branagh in terms of a gap between Best Director nominations.

It’s the movie with the most Oscar nominations this year (12), so Campion’s success as a director comes not only from putting together a fantastic cast to enact her adaptation of Thomas Savage’s novel — for which she’s also nominated for Adapted Screenplay — but also putting together the behind-the-camera crew to capture those performances so perfectly. Campion’s nomination is a testament to her ability to direct all of them to do their career-best work after taking over a decade off from feature films to focus on her Emmy-nominated miniseries “Top of the Lake.”

Voting for Campion in this category is also a vote for the amazing amount of glass ceiling-smashing Campion has been doing over her entire 40-year career, helping to open the door for other female filmmakers at the Oscars like Kathryn Bigelow, Greta Gerwig, and Chloe Zhao. “The Power of the Dog” is the culmination of all that work and experience, and if and when she wins, very few people would question it.

“Drive My Car” – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The only first-time directing candidate this year and only the third Japanese director ever nominated in the category, Hamaguchi joins a growing number of international filmmakers honored here, following Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”) last year, winner Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) the year before, Alfonso Cuaron – who won in 2018 for “Roma” after his previous win for “Gravity” – Pawel Pawlikowski (“Cold War”) also in 2018, Michael Haneke for 2012’s “Amour” – and many more. In other words, it’s no longer an anomaly for the directors branch to cast a wide net to filmmakers from around the world.

The youngest of the nominees, Hamaguchi’s ability to keep viewers invested throughout a three-hour drama about a theater director coping with the sudden death of his wife is quite an achievement for any director. Indeed, there’s been so much critical love for Hamaguchi’s latest that he managed to get the academy’s attention over Oscar-established filmmakers like Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”), Guillermo Del Toro (“Nightmare Alley”), and Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”), so he definitely belongs here and should be in serious consideration for your vote. Regardless, it’s unlikely that “Drive My Car” will be the last we hear of Hamaguchi; just being nominated is going to help drive the 43-year-old filmmaker’s career to even bigger and better things.

“West Side Story” – Steven Spielberg

What more can be said about one of the most honored American filmmakers? Spielberg comes to this year’s Oscar race with 17 previous nominations — including directing bids in each of past six decades — as well as the prestigious Irving G. Thalberg Award, which he received almost 35 years ago. But what separates “West Side Story” from his numerous previous nominations as a director is that it’s a lifelong passion project and his very first musical.

Many of the dance numbers (beautifully choreographed by Justin Peck) in “West Side Story” are as technically impressive as the Normandy invasion in “Saving Private Ryan.” Also, the ability to get so many great performances out of a cast that ranges in age from first-timer Rachel Zegler to 90-year-old pro Rita Moreno, to keep a handle on the film’s many tones from lighthearted humor to deep melodrama, and to maintain the pacing of a movie that’s over two-and-a-half hours long can only be done by a filmmaker in top form. In fact, it’s a true crime that some of Spielberg’s key collaborators, like editors Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, were not nominated, since none of this could have been done without them.

Spielberg is simply one of America’s greatest living filmmakers, still surprising us this far into his career. And he’s not done yet. Even if he doesn’t win this year, he still has his own very personal semiautobiographical project with “The Fabelmans” coming out later this year. Even at 75-years-old, there is no stopping Spielberg.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?