Oscars Best Director predictions: Are we going back to an all-male lineup this year?

Are the Oscars about to backslide when it comes to gender representation? Following two straight years of female victors for Best Director, it’s possible the academy will go back to its old habits of nominating only men. It’s too early to say for sure, of course, but early indicators suggest a potential male-dominated lineup.

The Golden Globes only nominated male directors: James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), and Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”). Missing were Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”) and Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”), to name two.

Polley and Prince-Bythewood were nominated at the Critics Choice Awards, but that organization nominated 10 directors, whereas the Oscars will only nominate five. And major critics groups in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, and Chicago all picked men as Best Director. That’s not to say that sexism was a direct motivation for any of these awards bodies. You can’t award films that aren’t there, and there’s still a deficit of female-directed films in general, so it’s more symptomatic of a continued systemic problem.

But it’s a far cry from the last two years. In 2021 the Oscars made history by nominating two female directors in the same year (depressing that it took so long): Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”) and Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”), with Zhao winning. Then in 2022 came Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), who made history as the first woman nominated twice for directing; she was the only woman in that year’s lineup, but she was the front-runner for virtually the entire season and indeed ended up with the trophy.

According to the latest predictions of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, the top five contenders for the directing Oscar are men: Golden Globe nominees Spielberg, Kwan and Scheinert, McDonagh, and Cameron, plus Todd Field (“TAR”). The closest woman to a nomination is Polley in sixth place with 10 out of 24 betting on her to get in, followed by Prince-Bythewood in seventh place with eight Experts anticipating her nomination.

But it’s not a fait accompli. What we’ve seen so far are nominations and wins bestowed by journalists. It remains to be seen who will rise to the top with industry groups like the Directors Guild and BAFTA Awards, which overlap with the directors branch of the motion picture academy.

