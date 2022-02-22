Oscars Best Film Editing rundown: Why all 5 nominees who made the cut are worthy of the gold

There’s always a little more gray area in the Best Film Editing Oscar category about which movies deserve to be highlighted since it’s such an invisible art form where what’s in the movie and not in the movie are both important. But it’s a particularly relevant category, because only one movie in the past 40 years has won Best Picture without being nominated in this category (“Birdman”), which is a testament to how important good editing is to the success of a film.

“Dune” continues to be the front-runner in Gold Derby odds, but noticeably absent is Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which is believed to be a favorite for Best Picture, as well as Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Yet there are still five great choices here. All five nominees were also nominated by the American Cinema Editors. And lest we forget that many of these movies were edited during a pandemic, which may have greatly affected the editors’ work with the films’ directors. Rather than predict who will prevail, let’s consider why each of the nominees would be worthy winners.

“Don’t Look Up” – Hank Corwin, ACE

Adam McKay’s films have always relied heavily on their editing, either for their comic timing or to combine many different elements and banter between fairly large ensemble casts, each receiving their own memorable moments. This is Corwin’s third Oscar nomination, and his previous two were also for McKay-directed, Best Picture-nominated films: “The Big Short” and “Vice.”

Corwin has been an editor for over 30 years, working as an additional editor on Oliver Stone’s Best Picture nominee “JFK” before becoming Stone’s lead editor on a few of his later movies. He has also worked with Robert Redford and Terrence Malick, including on the latter’s Best Picture nominee “The Tree of Life.” But over the past six years he has mostly worked with McKay, and one cannot deny that Corwin’s contribution was a big part of making “Don’t Look Up” work so well.

“Dune” – Joe Walker, ACE

As with Corwin, this is Joe Walker’s third Oscar nomination after previous bids for editing Denis Villeneuve’s “Arrival” and the 2013 Best Picture winner “12 Years a Slave.” “Dune: Part One” is the presumptive favorite to win this category, much like it is expected to win many of its below-the-line nominations, and understandably so.

“Dune” offers the pacing of an action movie with the characterizations inherent in many of this year’s more literally-down-to-Earth Best Picture nominees. Walker’s editing aids Villeneuve’s storytelling in this sprawling, dense, complex big screen sci-fi adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel other filmmakers have struggled to capture. It is very much a film that has impressed with its technical achievements, and that includes Walker’s work.

“King Richard” – Pamela Martin, ACE

Martin was previously nominated for her editing on another sports film, “The Fighter” (2010), and this year “King Richard” is one of only two films where editing is the only below-the-line nomination. But Martin’s work on the film is undeniable, as it’s crucial in telling the complex story surrounding Will Smith’s Richard Williams and his tennis champion daughters, Venus and Serena.

Martin’s editing not only helped Green capture those Oscar-nominated performances by Smith and his co-star Aunjanue Ellis, but also created the pacing and tension in all of the eye-popping tennis matches. Editing is key to “King Richard” possibly more than any other below-the-line craft.

“The Power of the Dog” – Peter Sciberras

Not only is Peter Sciberras a first-time Oscar nominee, but Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” is only his fifth feature film. He previously edited the Australian drama “Hail” before editing three of Aussie filmmaker David Michôd’s films: “The Rover,” “War Machine,” and “The King.”

While “The Power of the Dog” might not be the kind of fast-paced film one would immediately think of for its editing, it’s actually even more important not only to help assemble the four Oscar-nominated performances but also in maintaining the specific sinister pace that helps give Campion’s film its impact. So even though this is only Sciberras’s first Oscar nomination here, I’m confident it won’t be his last.

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” – Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

This is the only musical nominated for editing this year, even though Kerstein also edited the equally terrific “In the Heights,” based on the musical co-written by “Tick, Tick” director Lin-Manuel Miranda. Weisblum was previously nominated for his editing on Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan.” For “Tick, Tick,” Kerstein and Weisblum were nominated by the American Cinema Editors in the comedy category in addition to their Oscar nomination, and one only needs to watch Miranda’s directorial debut to understand why their work was so crucial with many scenes cutting between musical numbers in one location and dramatic moments in others.

Much of the film involves Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield) performing with a band on stage cut together with him in scenes living the experiences that inspired the musical. Then there are numbers like the fast-paced “No More” or the hilarious “Therapy” with Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens‘s performance intercut with an argument between Jonathan and his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp). None of what Miranda achieved in his film would have been possible without the exemplary editing by his two key collaborators in post.

