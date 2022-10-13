Oscars: Denmark submits ‘Holy Spider’ for Best International Feature [WATCH]

Denmark has submitted “Holy Spider” for Best International Film at the 95th Academy Awards. 2022 Cannes Film Festival winner for Best Actress Zar Amir Ebrahimi plays Rahimi, a female journalist who travels to the Iranian holy city of Mashhad to investigate a serial killer who believes he is doing the work of God, cleansing the streets of sinners by murdering sex workers.

As the body count mounts, and Rahimi draws closer to exposing his crimes, the opportunity for justice grows harder to attain as the “Spider Killer” is embraced by many as a hero. Based on the horrific true story of serial killer Saeed Hanaei, acclaimed writer-director Ali Abbasi (“Border”) unveils a gripping crime thriller, and a daring indictment of a society in which rough justice is routinely a fact of life.

“Undeniably arresting,” declared Fionnuala Halligan in Screen International. “A bleakly intense film which tangles sexual politics and religion with a serial killer.” Jordan Mintzer of The Hollywood Reporter raved, “Gripping and disturbing…A movie that takes a well-worn genre and turns it on its head, dishing out more surprises than expected while delivering a message heard loud and clear about Iran’s troubled state.”

14 of Denmark’s Oscar submissions have gone on to become nominees for Best International Film in the history of the Academy Awards: “Qivitoq” (1956), “Paw” (1959), “Harry and the Butler” (1961), “Babette’s Feast” (1987 winner), “Pelle the Conqueror” (1988 winner), “Waltzing Regitze” (1989), “After the Wedding” (2006), “In a Better World” (2010 winner), “A Royal Affair” (2012), “The Hunt” (2013), “A War” (2015), “Land of Mine” (2016), “Another Round” (2020 winner) and “Flee” (2021).