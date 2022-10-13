Oscars: Denmark submits ‘Holy Spider’ for Best International Feature [WATCH]

Denmark has submitted “Holy Spider” for Best International Film at the 95th Academy Awards. 2022 Cannes Film Festival winner for Best Actress Zar Amir Ebrahimi plays Rahimi, a female journalist who travels to the Iranian holy city of Mashhad to investigate a serial killer who believes he is doing the work of God, cleansing the streets of sinners by murdering sex workers.
As the body count mounts, and Rahimi draws closer to exposing his crimes, the opportunity for justice grows harder to attain as the “Spider Killer” is embraced by many as a hero. Based on the horrific true story of serial killer Saeed Hanaei, acclaimed writer-director Ali Abbasi (“Border”) unveils a gripping crime thriller, and a daring indictment of a society in which rough justice is routinely a fact of life.
“Undeniably arresting,” declared Fionnuala Halligan in Screen International. “A bleakly intense film which tangles sexual politics and religion with a serial killer.” Jordan Mintzer of The Hollywood Reporter raved, “Gripping and disturbing…A movie that takes a well-worn genre and turns it on its head, dishing out more surprises than expected while delivering a message heard loud and clear about Iran’s troubled state.”
In the days following the October 3 deadline for Best International Film submissions, the academy will determine each film’s eligibility. Then the several hundred academy members who serve on the International Feature screening committee will be divided into groups and required to watch a minimum of 12 of the submissions over a six-week period that ends in mid December. They will rate them from 6 to 10 and their top 15 vote-getters will make it to the next round. That list of these semi-finalists will be revealed on December 21, 2022.
