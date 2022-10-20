Oscars: Germany submits ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ for Best International Feature [WATCH TRAILER]

Germany has submitted “All Quiet on the Western Front” for Best International Film at the 95th Academy Awards. The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. The classic American adaptation won Best Picture in 1930 as well as Best Director for Lewis Milestone. With a current freshness rating of 93% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the German release from Netflix aims for similar Oscar glory. The film launches worldwide on the streamer on October 28. Watch the trailer below.

The story follows teenagers Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) and his friends Albert (Aaron Hilmer) and Müller, who voluntarily enlist in the German army, riding a wave of patriotic fervor that quickly dissipates once they face the brutal realities of life on the front. Paul’s preconceptions about the enemy and the rights and wrongs of the conflict soon crumble. However, amid the countdown to armistice, Paul must carry on fighting until the end, with no purpose other than to satisfy the top brass’ desire to end the war on a German offensive.

20 of Germany’s Oscar submissions (including East and West Germany) have gone on to become nominees for Best International Film in the history of the Academy Awards: “The Captain of Köpenick” (1956), “The Devil Strikes at Night” (1957), “Arms and the Man” (1958), “The Bridge” (1959), “The Pedestrian” (1973), “Jacob the Liar” (1976), “The Glass Cell” (1978), “The Tin Drum” (1979 winner), “Angry Harvest” (1985), “The Nasty Girl” (1990), “Schtonk!” (1992), “Beyond Silence” (1997), “Nowhere in Africa” (2002 winner), “Downfall” (2004), “Sophie Scholl – The Final Days” (2005), “The Lives of Others” (2006 winner), “The Baader Meinhof Complex” (2008), “The White Ribbon” (2009), “Toni Erdmann” (2016) and “Never Look Away” (2018).