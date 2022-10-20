Oscars: Germany submits ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ for Best International Feature [WATCH TRAILER]

Germany has submitted “All Quiet on the Western Front” for Best International Film at the 95th Academy Awards. The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. The classic American adaptation won Best Picture in 1930 as well as Best Director for Lewis Milestone. With a current freshness rating of 93% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the German release from Netflix aims for similar Oscar glory. The film launches worldwide on the streamer on October 28. Watch the trailer below.
The story follows teenagers Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) and his friends Albert (Aaron Hilmer) and Müller, who voluntarily enlist in the German army, riding a wave of patriotic fervor that quickly dissipates once they face the brutal realities of life on the front. Paul’s preconceptions about the enemy and the rights and wrongs of the conflict soon crumble. However, amid the countdown to armistice, Paul must carry on fighting until the end, with no purpose other than to satisfy the top brass’ desire to end the war on a German offensive.
In the days following the October 3 deadline for Best International Film submissions, the academy will determine each film’s eligibility. Then the several hundred academy members who serve on the International Feature screening committee will be divided into groups and required to watch a minimum of 12 of the submissions over a six-week period that ends in mid December. They will rate them from 6 to 10 and their top 15 vote-getters will make it to the next round. That list of these semi-finalists will be revealed on December 21, 2022.
