Oscar for Best Original Screenplay: The auteur, the comic genius, and the Shakespearen vet face off

It might seem odd to suggest that Paul Thomas Anderson and Adam McKay have much in common. But they’re both filmmakers behind original comedies vying for Best Original Screenplay at this year’s Oscars: “Licorice Pizza” and “Don’t Look Up” respectively. Both of them probably have even less in common with the Irish-born Kenneth Branagh, but he could be in Original Screenplay too for the semiautobiographical “Belfast.” So who will win this especially crowded category?

In Gold Derby’s odds, “Licorice Pizza” and “Belfast” have been neck and neck for the win, while “Don’t Look Up” has been going back and forth with “King Richard” for third place. As of this writing 15 Experts think “Licorice Pizza” will win this category compared to 10 for Branagh’s movie and just one for McKay.

To be fair, “Belfast” got a slight head start on the other two movies by premiering at Telluride last September. Later in the fall Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” began screening slightly before McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” which in turn has been catching up to the other two since it has been readily available on Netflix since Christmas Eve.

How “Belfast” fares against “Licorice Pizza” here might actually give us a sign of its strength as a Best Picture front-runner. “Don’t Look Up” may still be seen as less guaranteed for a Best Picture nomination compared to the others, but it clearly had more people seeing it over the holidays, going by its Netflix viewing numbers. “Licorice Pizza” benefited from a later expansion into more theaters, so it was peaking in the public consciousness more recently than “Belfast,” at least.

In some ways, the McKay/Anderson face-off is the more interesting one. McKay’s track record with the academy really only started in earnest with his 2015 movie “The Big Short,” which won him the Oscar for Adapted Screenplay and earned him the first of his two directing nominations. A few years later, his Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” earned him another writing nomination, this time in the Original Screenplay.

Anderson has been in the Oscar game for a lot longer, going back to his first Original Screenplay nomination for 1997’s “Boogie Nights.” But while he has picked up more career nominations (eight to McKay’s five), he still hasn’t won. Oddly, Anderson hasn’t had a movie in the running for Oscars in the same years as McKay did. Anderson’s “Inherent Vice” from 2014 received an Adapted Screenplay nomination a year before “The Big Short” won that category. And then Anderson’s next movie, 2017’s “Phantom Thread,” got the filmmaker Best Director and Best Picture nominations the year before McKay’s “Vice” got him nominations in the same two categories. They just keep missing each other.

Because of that, this will be the first year when Anderson and McKay are facing off in the Original Screenplay category, and possibly Picture and Director too. When you look at Gold Derby’s Best Director odds, McKay is a 100/1 long shot despite his two previous nominations, while Anderson is on the bubble in fifth place with 13/2 odds. Either way, no director looks likely to beat Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) in the category on Oscar night, judging from those same odds.

McKay’s mainly since his comedy is pretty dark compared to the joyousness inherent in Branagh and Anderson’s movies. “Don’t Look Up” has also received more than its share of controversy compared to the other two. Though the academy has not shied away from dark satires considering that three of the last four Original Screenplay winners were “Get Out” (2017), “Parasite” (2019), and “Promising Young Woman” (2020).

Will McKay’s pointed political humor connect with Academy voters like those recent movies did or will Branagh or Anderson’s more feel-good movies win instead? The odds make it seem unlikely for McKay, although it’s still interesting to see these three very different filmmakers represented by three fairly personal screenplays. McKay and Anderson were both nominated by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), where “Belfast” was absent because Branagh’s screenplay did not meet the strict eligibility requirements of the WGA. That will probably not be an omission by the academy writers branch, and then we’ll get to see this tight race play out.

