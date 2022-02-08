Only 2 Oscar nominees for Best Picture are up for a lead acting award, the fewest in 15 years

There were a lot of surprises in the 2022 Oscar nominations, but here’s one you might not have noticed: only two out of the 10 nominees for lead acting have corresponding nominations for Best Picture: Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”) and Will Smith (“King Richard”). That’s the least overlap in the category in 15 years, and the first time this has happened since the academy expanded Best Picture more than a decade ago. Check out the complete list of nominations here.

“The Power of the Dog” leads with 12 total nominations, and not only did Cumberbatch make the cut for Best Actor, his three co-stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee earned nominations too, making “Power” the first film since “American Hustle” (2013) to earn quadruple acting bids. But “King Richard” had a good morning too with six bids including Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

But none of the other eight Best Picture nominees are up for lead acting. “Belfast,” “CODA,” and “West Side Story” have supporting nominations, while “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “Licorice Pizza,” and “Nightmare Alley” have no acting nominations at all. Instead, joining Cumberbatch and Smith in the Best Actor lineup are Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”), and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”). Of those films, “Ricardos” and “Boom” were nominated by the Producers Guild, so they probably came thisclose to Oscar noms for Picture.

The Best Actress race has no Best Picture-nominated films for the first time since Best Picture was expanded. The nominees there are Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”). Among those films, “Lost Daughter” and “Ricardos” are tied for the most nominations with three apiece: “Lost Daughter” has extra bids for supporting actress Jessie Buckley and its adapted screenplay, while “Ricardos” has the aforementioned nom for Bardem and a supporting nom for JK Simmons. “Parallel Mothers” has one other nomination: Best Original Score. So does “Tammy Faye”: Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Stewart is the sole nominee for “Spencer.”

The last time the lead acting categories diverged this much from Best Picture was 2006, when Helen Mirren (“The Queen”) was the only lead-acting nominee from a Best Picture-nominated film. But that was back when there were only five Best Picture nominees. This result is much more unusual with 10 Best Picture nominees, but at least suggests that Oscar voters in the actors branch cast a wider net this year to watch more than just the films at the forefront of the Best Picture conversation.

When predicting acting winners at the Oscars, it often helps to look for those corresponding Best Picture nominations because they indicate which films the academy as a whole is the most enthusiastic about. That helps Smith and Cumberbatch in the Best Actor race, where they were already the two favorites. It won’t help us with Best Actress, though, and all the nominees there have been snubbed by one industry group or another: Cruz and Stewart got in despite missing both the SAG Awards and BAFTAs, while Chastain, Colman, and Kidman got SAG but missed BAFTA. So Best Actor may now be a two-horse race, while Best Actress is wide open.

