Watch out for these supporting actress contenders in Best Picture frontrunners: Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Judi Dench …

In 1940, “Gone with the Wind” made Oscars history by conquering eight competitive categories, thereby smashing the record for most wins for a single film previously held by “It Happened One Night” (1935, five wins). It was an achievement that stood for two decades until “Ben-Hur” raised the bar to its current height of 11 in 1960. By taking home an award for her work, featured cast member Hattie McDaniel established herself as the first Best Supporting Actress champ from a Best Picture-winning film. This particular dual triumph has since been repeated by 12 more films, from “Mrs. Miniver” (Teresa Wright, 1943) to “12 Years a Slave” (Lupita Nyong’o, 2014).

A whopping 511 films have vied for Best Picture since the supporting categories were introduced in 1937, and 172 (34%) of them have had at least one featured female performance recognized as well. A significant number of women in this group were viewed as surprise nominees who made it in on the coattails of their respective films, with Marina de Tavira (“Roma,” 2019) and Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook,” 2013) standing out as a couple of notable recent examples.

With this year’s nominations announcement just around the corner, we have analyzed our racetrack odds in an effort to get a jump on any possible new surprise Best Supporting Actress competitors.

This year, the academy will choose exactly 10 Best Picture nominees as they did in 2010 and 2011 before implementing a rule change that allowed anywhere from five to 10 contenders per year. According to our ranking, the current leader of the pack is “The Power of the Dog,” followed in order by “Belfast,” “West Side Story,” “Dune,” “Licorice Pizza,” “King Richard,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “tick, tick… BOOM!,” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

At the head of our Best Supporting Actress race is Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”). We further predict that she will be joined in the lineup by three other women in Best Picture nominees — Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”), Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”), Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) — plus Ruth Negga (“Passing”). All five would be first-timers except Negga, whose lead performance in “Loving” was recognized in 2017. DeBose, Dunst, and Balfe are all already in contention for both the Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice Association Awards. Ellis missed SAG but made it into the CCA lineup, while Negga (whose film is 26th in our Best Picture ranking) did the opposite.

Our supporting actress top 10 includes two more women whose films are highly ranked on our Best Picture list: Marlee Matlin (“CODA,” seventh) and Rita Moreno (“West Side Story,” eighth). Matlin previously won Best Actress for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1987, while Moreno triumphed here for the 1962 adaptation of “West Side Story” in which she played the role now held by DeBose. If Moreno and DeBose both catch the academy’s attention, they will be the 36th pair of supporting female nominees from the same film, the most recent of whom were Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite,” 2019).

Rounding out the top 10 are CCA nominee Ann Dowd (“Mass,” sixth), SAG contender Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley,” ninth), and Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter,” 10th), whose films rank 25th, 11th, and 14th, respectively.

Blanchett also holds the 13th spot as a member of the “Don’t Look Up” cast, which is a likely Best Picture nominee. The top 15 includes three more actresses who could pull off unexpected nominations of this kind: Judi Dench (“Belfast,” 11th), Meryl Streep (“Don’t Look Up,” 12th), and Kathryn Hunter (“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” 15th). The remaining 14th position is filled by Dakota Johnson (“The Lost Daughter”).

The only other supporting actress who appears in our top 20 and whose film is in our Best Picture top 10 is Rebecca Ferguson in “Dune,” which we anticipate will net 11 bids and triumph in a whopping half-dozen below-the-line categories: Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Score, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects. Ferguson’s castmate, Zendaya, also has an outside chance as she presently ranks 25th.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

