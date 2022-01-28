Oscar predictions for Best Sound: Guild nominations keep ‘Dune’ out front, but what 4 films will join it?

For the Best Sound category at the Oscars – which was combined into a single category last year after decades of being split between Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing – there are two precursor awards worth noting. The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) announced the nominations for their annual Golden Reel Awards this past Monday, and the Cinema Audio Society (CAS) announced theirs the following day.

Looking at the Experts’ current Oscar predictions, Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is well ahead of the pack to win an Oscar for its sound, and that makes perfect sense since it’s the type of loud, bombastic epic the academy loves picking in that category. Its Gold Derby odds are at 17/5 compared to “West Side Story” in second place at 4/1. So it looks like “Dune” is pretty safe for a nomination at the very least. But what about the other slots? That’s where all those precursors come in.

The Oscar shortlist for the Sound category included these 10 films:

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“Last Night in Soho”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“tick, tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

The nominations will be decided strictly by sound engineers in the academy, before the academy at large picks the winner, and thankfully voters from other branches no longer need to know the finer differences between Sound Editing and Sound Mixing anymore. The guilds still do differentiate, however, with the MPSE dealing with sound editing (i.e. sound effects, foley work, and ADR), while the Cinema Audio Society deals with the recording and mixing aspects of the filmmaking process.

The CAS Awards are still simpler, since they only have one live-action feature film category with five nominees this year: “Dune,” “No Time to Die,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “West Side Story.” That’s three big bombastic blockbusters, one subtler movie, and a musical from veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Noticeably absent from the CAS noms is “A Quiet Place Part II,” even though the first “A Quiet Place” was nominated for an Oscar back in 2018. That doesn’t necessarily mean that John Krasinski’s sequel won’t get an Oscar nomination, though.

MPSE has six feature film categories, three of which are for live-action scripted film. The music category is where “tick, tick… Boom!” and “West Side Story” received their MPSE nominations. “Belfast” received a Golden Reel nomination for Sound Effects and Foley but nothing else, and was snubbed entirely by CAS. Four movies, however, received nominations in all three MPSE categories (dialogue/ADR, effects/foley, and music), and you can probably guess one of them. Yup, it was “Dune.”

Of the other three, “Nightmare Alley” is the only one not shortlisted by the Oscars and also not nominated by CAS. The other two, “The Matrix Resurrections” and “A Quiet Place Part II,” were shortlisted but not nominated by CAS. But all 10 shortlisted movies for Best Sound at the Oscars received at least one nomination from MPSE.

Looking at these guilds confirms that “Dune” has the most strength going into Oscar nominations, yet how does one predict the other four Oscar slots? “The Power of the Dog” received an MPSE nomination for its dialogue/ADR and a CAS nomination, so that’s both groups supporting the shortlisted film. The last three CAS nominees — “Spider-Man,” “No Time to Die,” and “West Side Story” — have support from the MPSE as well.

Maybe that helps a little, but which of the two groups has lined up with Oscar wins the most, bearing in mind that last year was the first since 1974 when the two categories were combined. This may be telling of which guild has the most influence, right? Well, not exactly. In the 28 years the CAS has been giving out of its award, it has lined up with one or both Oscars for sound 16 times (57%).

The MPSE has been handing out its Golden Reel awards for far longer with film awards going all the way back to 1953. Comparing their effects/foley winners to the Oscars over the last 28 years, the MPSE actually has a closer correlation, with 19 champs going on to win one or both sound Oscars (68%). That would suggest that MPSE is more in line with Oscar voters than CAS. However, that was not the case last year when the categories were combined and the Best Sound Oscar went to “Sound of Metal,” which had won the CAS Award, but went zero-for-three at the Golden Reels.

Because of this, Sound may be one of the below-the-line categories where it’s hard to anticipate when or why these groups go with one movie while the Oscar goes somewhere else, although one has to remember that after the academy picks the nominees, you’re dealing with thousands of members from other branches picking the winner who might not have expertise in the intricacies of sound, so they might go with the movie with the biggest, loudest, or most conspicuous sound, as they have in years past.

It’s likely “Dune” will win CAS and one or two of its MPSE nominations to clinch its Oscar front-runner status, but this is only the second year with a single Sound Oscar, and we’ll probably need a few more years to see if that “biggest and loudest” rule continues to apply or whether the Sound Oscar will diversify to subtler movies that use sound in other unique ways (like “Sound of Metal” last year).

