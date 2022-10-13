Ke Huy Quan (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’) leads close Oscar race, would make history for Asian actors

The Oscar race for Best Supporting Actor is one of the most uncertain of the year. Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans“) led initially, but once the film premiered his co-star Judd Hirsch started to take some of his momentum, and an actor from a different film took over the lead in Expert journalists’ odds: Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” It would be only the second win in the category by an Asian actor (following Haing S. Ngor for “The Killing Fields”), and the first for an actor of Vietnamese descent.

Quan is best known for his work in the 1980s as a child actor in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies.” But he’d been away from acting for decades before getting back in front of the camera in the 2020s, a comeback story that may resonate with awards voters, especially those who remember him fondly for the iconic roles of his youth. As of this writing 19 of the Experts we’ve surveyed so far expect him to be nominated for his performance as a devoted husband and father trying to balance mundane and metaphysical crises, and six are predicting him to win: Erik Davis (Fandango), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (Black Film and TV), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo), and Brian Truitt (USA Today).

But there’s no clear consensus yet in the category. Six Experts are also predicting a win for the aforementioned Hirsch, while four say Dano and four say Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin“). That’s a pretty even four-way split. See more Experts’ predictions here. And make or update your own Oscar predictions here. The race is changing all the time, so come back often to make changes and to see how those changes are reflected in our official odds.

