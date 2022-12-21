Oscars Best Supporting Actor odds: Ke Huy Quan maintains lead, Brendan Gleeson still nipping at his heels

Ke Huy Quan has long led our Oscar odds for Best Supporting Actor for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. And as early awards and nominations come in, he has maintained that lead. But while he continues to be his cast’s best bet for a win on Oscar night, Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) isn’t going anywhere; he maintains his strong position in second place, keeping up with Quan every step of the way. Scroll down to see our latest graph of the race.

Quan gets leading odds of 17/5 as of this writing. Among those anticipating his victory are 17 Expert journalists from major media outlets, six Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, 19 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Oscar nominations, and 15 of our All-Star Top 24 who had the best predictions when you combine Oscar noms from the past two years. This comes after Quan earned Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Independent Spirit Award nominations. He was also awarded by critics groups in New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Boston, and Chicago, to name a few.

Gleeson follows close behind with 4/1 odds and support from five Experts, four Editors, three of our Top 24 Users and five of our All-Stars. The veteran character actor also received Golden Globe and Critics Choice bids and numerous nominations and runner-up citations from critics groups, but not as many wins as Quan so far. Gleeson also has a potential disadvantage in that he faces competition from a co-star in his own film this season, Barry Keoghan. That certainly didn’t hurt Sam Rockwell, who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” despite being up against his co-star Woody Harrelson. “Three Billboards,” like “Banshees,” was written and directed by Martin McDonagh.

Remember also last year’s Best Supporting Actor race. Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) was sitting pretty early on as he was sweeping critics’ prizes, but then Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) swept the industry peer group awards, including the Oscar. So it’s not over ’til it’s over.

