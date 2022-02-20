Troy Kotsur (‘CODA’) putting pressure on Kodi Smit-McPhee (‘Power of the Dog’) in Oscar odds for Best Supporting Actor

“The Power of the Dog” co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee has led the charge all season for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. As of this writing he’s cleaned up with critics and earned nominations at the Critics Choice, BAFTA, and SAG Awards in addition to his Oscar nom. But his victory isn’t a foregone conclusion. The industry insiders at SAG-AFTRA and the BAFTAs have yet to announce their winners, and they could turn the race on its head after the many plaudits Smit-McPhee has gotten from entertainment journos. So watch out for Troy Kotsur (“CODA”).

Kotsur has matched Smit-McPhee beat for beat with nominations at the Critics Choice, BAFTA, and SAG Awards. He’s also in a Best Picture nominee. And he plays the kind of lovable elder that has won Oscars for Alan Arkin (“Little Miss Sunshine”), Christopher Plummer (“Beginners”), and Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”). So what are the odds of an upset?

Smit-McPhee still has the lead with 82/25 odds based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. Kotsur ranks second with 37/10 odds. But several predictors are throwing their weight behind the underdog.

While 11 Expert journalists pick Smit-McPhee, five are picking Kotsur. Meanwhile, eight Gold Derby Editors are predicting Smit-McPhee versus four for Kotsur. Smit-McPhee is backed by 20 of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Oscars, but Kotsur has support from four of them. Our All-Star Top 24, who had the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ prediction results, give Smit-McPhee the greatest advantage with 22 betting on him compared to just two for Kotsur.

But if “Minority Report” taught us anything it’s that we mustn’t discount a strong dissenting opinion, especially when it comes from so many savvy Oscar-watchers.

