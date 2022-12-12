Oscars Best Supporting Actress update: Jessie Buckley and Kerry Condon dueling to win year’s toughest category

There may be no Oscars acting category more crowded than Best Supporting Actress. There can only be five nominees, but between Expert journalists, Gold Derby Editors, and Gold Derby’s Top Users and All-Stars, there are a dozen women predicted to win as of this writing. The Experts alone are divided eight different ways. Amid all that chaos, though, Jessie Buckley (“Women Talking”) and Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) are still holding on to the number-one and number-two spots.

Buckley leads the combined predictions of all Gold Derby users with 9/2 odds. That includes support from seven Experts. Condon follows closely with 5/1 odds and support from four Experts. But that’s not the whole story. Another three Experts are predicting that Angela Bassett will upset for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Two say Jamie Lee Curtis will win for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” while two others are betting on Carey Mulligan for “She Said.” And one Expert apiece is predicting Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere”), Sadie Sink (“The Whale”), and Gabrielle Union (“The Inspection”).

And that’s not all. Several of our Top 24 and All-Stars think Buckley’s “Women Talking” co-star Claire Foy will be victorious. One Top User thinks Hong Chau (“The Whale”) is the one to beat. One Top User is boldly going for Janelle Monae (“Glass Onion”), and one All-Star is going out on a limb for Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”). And the awards season hasn’t helped clarify things yet. The New York Film Critics Circle voted for Keke Palmer (“Nope”) as Best Supporting Actress, and she only just cracked the top 20 in our odds. That’s how crowded this race is.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?