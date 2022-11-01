Oscars flashback: When ‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’ made history

The year 1931 might have been the scariest in cinema. Universal caused audiences to shriek with their horror classics: James Whale’s “Frankenstein” starring Boris Karloff as the monster; Tod Browning’s “Dracula” with Bela Lugosi reprising his Broadway triumph as the count who never drinks wine, as well as a Spanish language version directed by George Melford and starring Carlos Villarias.

But Universal wasn’t that only studio scaring the living daylights out of moviegoers that year. Paramount also tapped into the horror craze with Rouben Mamoulian’s “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” a pre-Code adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s tale of the duality of man. “I’ll show you what horror means,” growls Mr. Hyde in one particularly brutal scene. Star Fredric March won his first Oscar at the fourth annual Academy Awards on Nov. 10, 1932. He tied for Best Actor with Wallace Berry as a washed-up boxer in the four hankie weepie “The Champ.”

Warner Archive recently released the Blu-ray of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” from a master of a 4K scan from the best surviving nitrate elements. And this disc also includes 17 minutes of the film that had been excised after the Production Code gripped filmmakers like a vise beginning in 1934. The new disc is quite a revelation.

March was just 34 when he made “Dr. Jekyll,” and had only been in movies for four years. He had earned his first b Oscar nomination the year before or his comedic turn as a flamboyant John Barrymore-esque actor in “The Royal Family of Broadway.” But it was “Dr. Jekyll” that really put him on the map in Hollywood and with moviegoers.

My father, who was not a big movie fan, always talked about “Dr. Jekyll” because of the extraordinary (at least for 1931) method in which the good doc turned into to the evil, vicious, animalistic Mr. Hyde. The first part of the transformation was done with March’s handsome Dr. Jekyll becoming Hyde seemingly right before audiences’ eyes. The effect was due to cinematographer Karl Strauss’ genius. He used red filters on the black-and-white film that once removed unveiled March’s make-up. It was a trick he had initially created for 1925’s “Ben Hur.”

Though Strauss was nominated for an Oscar for his work, he later admitted in his autobiography he wasn’t all that thrilled with some of the results. In fact, he felt March looked too much like a monkey. Mamoulian noted: “Hyde is the Neanderthal man, and March’s make-up was designed as such.”

But it wasn’t just the transformation, and his hideous make-up — Hyde needed a lot of manscaping and a several trips to the dentist — that were terrifying, it was also March’s hideous growl of a voice. There is a real freedom to March’s performance as Hyde. Sometimes it’s hard for preternatural handsome actors to break free in their performances. So, covering his handsome visage, March could really explore and embody the cruelty and viciousness of Hyde. He never gave a performance like he did in “Dr. Jekyll.”

“I conceived Mr. Hyde as more than just Dr. Jekyll’ inhibited evil nature,” March told Screen Book in 1932. “And I tried to show the devastating results in Dr. Jekyll as well. To me, those repeated appearances of the beast within him were more than just a mental strain on Jekyll-they crushed him physically as well. I tried to bring this out by increasing lines and shadows of Dr. Jekyll’s makeup as the picture progressed, until, in the last scenes he looked as though he already had one foot in the grave . Hyde was killing Jekyll physically as well as mentally.”

And according to the press reports of the day, playing the role took its toll on the actor. “March’s strenuous screen characterizations are consuming his vitality and undermining his health,” one writer proclaimed back in 1931. “Worn out by the difficult dual roles…March barely escaped a physically collapse. He spent days in a Hollywood clinic, having a right check-up: ‘Nerves shot’ came the verdict.”

Undoubtedly Marian Hopkins’ nerves were also shot while making the movie. She is also extraordinary as Ivy, the ill-fated prostitute and who is the object of Hyde’s brutality. Ivy goes from saucy and vivacious to a terrified, bruised woman who is terrified of Hyde’s wrath. She didn’t want to play the part preferring the role of Dr. Jekyll’s lily pure fiancée. But Mamoulian talked her into the role. And he would go on to direct her to her only Oscar nomination in 1935’s “Becky Sharp,” the first three-strip Technicolor feature film.

Attention certainly must be paid to the Armenian-born Mamoulian’s innovative direction especially the opening sequence which is a long-tracking shot from JPOV (Jekyll’s point of view). The film’s producers were nervous about the opening sequence; you only see Jekyll when he looks into a mirror. And when the film was re-released several minutes of the opening had been cut. It would be some 40 years later that those scenes were added back into the film.

The Blu-ray also features new commentary from screenwriter/film historian Steve Haberman and filmmaker/film historian Constantine Near; and a vintage commentary track from author/film historian Greg Mank, as well as the 1955 Bug Bunny parody “Hyde and Hare.”

