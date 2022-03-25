Oscars: Why ‘Drive My Car’ can still win Best Adapted Screenplay

“Drive My Car” received four key nominations at the 2022 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay (Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe), Best Director (Hamaguchi) and Best International Film. While Gold Derby’s odds predict the Japanese film will win just the international category, I think the adapted screenplay race is still up for grabs and ripe for an upset.

Our current odds leader in this category is Siân Heder for “CODA,” who recently took home big wins at the BAFTAs and the Writers Guild Awards. The other nominees are Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog,” Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Lost Daughter” and Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth for “Dune.”

Based on Haruki Murakami’s 2014 short story of the same name, this Japanese film is about a grieving widow (Hidetoshi Nishijima) who seeks solace with his driver (Tōko Miura) after initially wanting nothing to do with her. The film began its journey at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won Best Screenplay, Prize of the Ecumenical Jury and the FIPRESCI Prize, and was up for the Palme d’Or.

Soon after, “Drive My Car” shocked with its wins at critics’ groups, becoming the first international film to win Best Picture from New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association and National Society of Film Critics. It shares that distinction with only five other films to ever accomplish that feat: “Goodfellas,” “Schindler’s List,” “L.A. Confidential,” “The Hurt Locker” and “The Social Network.” With the exception of “Goodfellas,” all of these movies picked up the screenplay Oscar in their respective category.

SEE 2022 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories

That statistic bodes well for “Drive My Car,” which is entrenched with dialogue in its exploration of grief and the forgiveness of betrayal. The film is heavily focused on its characters and shares parallel themes with Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya,” which is an important part of the movie and a play that some academy members will be familiar with.

Aside from its Best Picture wins at the aforementioned critics awards, it also claimed the screenplay prize at Seattle, Toronto, Boston, Austin, Los Angeles and National Society. “Drive My Car” has proven to have major industry support, winning Best International Film at the BAFTAs and receiving two other nominations there for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. With all those bids translating to the Oscars, as well as receiving the Best Picture nomination, it shows that the early critics’ groups still have some influence when it comes to putting smaller movies on the major awards radar.

The academy continues to increase and diversify its membership with more international members joining every year, which can only help the chances of something like “Drive My Car.” As of now, it ranks fourth in the odds for Best Adapted Screenplay, behind “CODA” (the predicted winner), “The Power of the Dog” and “The Lost Daughter,” and ahead of “Dune.” However, with “Drive My Car” receiving more nominations than both “CODA” and “The Lost Daughter,” as well as the latter missing the Best Picture lineup, its chances may be stronger than people believe.

Don’t believe me? Just listen to the critics, who praised the screenwriting duo of Hamaguchi and Oe. Peter Travers (ABC news) called the film a “flat-out masterpiece” and noted how it transformed Murakami’s short story into something that’s “literary and thrillingly emotional.” And Guy Lodge (Variety) raved that Hamaguchi and Oe made an “aching emotional epic from a miniature Murakami story.”

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners through March 27

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?