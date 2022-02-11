Dear Oscars: It’s time to take science-fiction films like ‘Dune’ seriously, so add some Spice to your diet

As a lover of science-fiction, I began Oscar nomination morning full of smiles as “Dune” landed in nearly every category. But my elation turned to horror when the lineup for Best Director was revealed and Denis Villeneuve was snubbed. How could the academy deny the person at the helm of this astounding adaptation, especially given the Best Picture player’s whopping 10 nominations? Did they think those award-worthy elements coalesced on their own? In truth, academy members have always had trouble swallowing stories that portray galaxies far far away with futuristic technology. But it’s not too late for Oscar voters to atone for overlooking Villeneuve’s directorial efforts by granting the movie a Best Picture victory.

No sci-fi film has ever won Best Picture and only 10 films in the genre have even been nominated in 94 years of Oscar history. Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange” was first to compete, in 1972. Next was George Lucas’s seminal space opera “Star Wars,” but it lost to “Annie Hall” at the 1977 ceremony. Lucas’s pal Steven Spielberg contended with “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” in 1982, which lost to “Gandhi.” Then we have to jump forward to 2009 when the academy expanded the number of nominees in the top category. “Avatar” and surprise contender “District 9” both made the cut that year. The era of the expanded ballot also gave us sci-fi contenders “Inception” (2010), “Her” (2013), “The Martian” (2015), and “Arrival” (2016). This year “Dune” makes 10.

(For my nerds keeping score: Alfonso Cuaron has repeatedly rebuked the “science-fiction” label for “Gravity,” so I’m not including it in this count. And “Mad Max: Fury Road” is about a wasteland that resulted from nukes, which is current science, so I don’t think it quite fits either even though many categorize it as science-fiction; even if you do, though, that’s still just 11 sci-fi nominees in Oscar history.)

This is a paltry list when one considers just how much this genre has influenced the movie industry and our cultural zeitgeist. How many action flicks tried to copy the “bullet time” from “The Matrix”? How many times have you impersonated Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “I’ll be back” when you leave the house to run an errand? Do you still remember how your heart raced when Sigourney Weaver barked “get away from her, you bitch!” at the queen in “Aliens”? Or perhaps you prefer the inspiring space exploration and soaring score found in “Star Trek: The Motion Picture”? Movies like “Back to the Future” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” continue to fill generations with a sense of wonderment, while iconic entries like “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Blade Runner” make us wonder about a precarious future. These are films that endure because they ask us to examine ourselves and our world. None of them were Best Picture nominees.

Villeneuve’s snub follows a depressing pattern with sci-fi Oscar contenders. Neill Blomkamp (“District 9”), Christopher Nolan (“Inception”), Spike Jonze (“Her”), and Ridley Scott (“The Martian”) were all overlooked as directors despite their films competing for Best Picture. Villeneuve actually managed to buck this trend with his bid for “Arrival,” which is still his sole directing nomination to date, but neither he nor the film prevailed.

Oscar love or not, Villeneuve adds to this already impressive legacy of sci-fi excellence with his work on “Dune.” The influential novel by Frank Herbert has long been deemed “un-adaptable” for the screen thanks to its dense lore, spirituality, and political machinations. Indeed, Alejandro Jodorowsky attempted an adaptation which collapsed around him, and David Lynch is a famous detractor of his own 1984 interpretation, referring to it as a “great sadness.” That “Dune” fans now have an adaptation worthy of Academy Awards is a miracle. Villeneuve first dreamt of this film when reading the novel as a teenager. So not only did he accomplish what others had failed to do in capturing the aesthetic of a cherished book, but he made his childhood dream come true.

SEEA closer look at the five Best Director nominees for the 2022 Oscars

Still there may be voters who have difficulty connecting with stories of space colonization and psychic powers. But to those voters I posit this: “Dune” is the Oscar contender which best represents Hollywood’s desire to keep the moviegoing experience alive. Villeneuve specifically crafted this film for the big screen. Sweeping sandy vistas and moments of intense action are backed by a surreal score from Hans Zimmer. The camera frequently lingers over Paul Atreides’s (Timothee Chalamet) face, allowing the viewer to take their time interpreting the emotion and subtext lurking in his expressions. “Dune” is not heavy on exposition or long monologues, it’s a movie that washes over you. “Dune” demands to be experienced in the theater, sitting in the dark in awe (and without distractions) as you are collectively transported to a new world. Isn’t this the experience that Hollywood has been harping on about all year, that must be kept alive at all costs?

While other Best Picture nominees also play well on the big screen, “Dune” is the one that audiences plopped down their hard-earned cash to see. With a domestic gross of over $107 million and a worldwide total just north of $399 million, it is by far the highest grossing Best Picture nominee. It managed those impressive numbers despite a COVID pandemic which kept audiences at home, and a same-day release on HBO Max to appeal to said couch potatoes. In a year when most Hollywood tentpoles flopped at the box office as ticket buyers increasingly said “no thanks” to movie theaters, it should matter that this film is one of the few they demanded to see in person.

If we consider the two-part nature of “Dune,” Villeneuve might be able to look to the future for his Oscar success. After all, Peter Jackson was forced to wait until his trilogy-closer “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” for his first director win (fantasy is another genre which the Oscars have historically dismissed). Similarly, Denis Villeneuve may have to wait until “Dune: Part Two” for the academy to recognize his ambitious directorial achievement, but there’s no reason that the academy has to wait any longer to reward this as the Best Picture that got audiences most excited this year. It’s time for academy members to take a trip to Arrakis, inhale some Spice, and treat science-fiction as a legitimate contender to the Oscar throne.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners through March 27

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?