Oscars spotlight: Don’t overlook ‘Emancipation’ cinematographer Robert Richardson for 11th nomination

Antoine Fuqua’s “Emancipation” has finally been unveiled to the public, and critics agree it’s a visual achievement. For his most ambitious project yet, Fuqua collaborated with cinematographer Robert Richardson, whose credits include “Casino,” “The Aviator,” “Django Unchained,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Richardson’s ingenious, Oscar-winning work on “The Aviator” is a career highlight for visually recreating the transition from two-to-three-strip Technicolor as the film progresses through the 1930s. The legendary DP has 10 Academy Award nominations (and three wins) to his name and deserves an 11th for lensing “Emancipation,” which sits in 12th position in our Oscar odds for Best Cinematography.

At the historical epic’s center is an escaped slave (Will Smith) who survives Louisiana marshland, a tenacious bounty hunter (Ben Foster) and the Civil War to reach his family. Its desaturated aesthetic is inspired by an 1863 photograph of a man who came to be known by the moniker “Whipped Peter.” The antiquated photograph’s texture informs “Emancipation’s” palette, which resides between sepia and black & white. Despite the movie’s sparse use of color, it’s always warmly lit.

“Emancipation” has some of recent cinema’s best-looking battle sequences, but perhaps the most visually arresting segment is set inside a burning mansion. Richardson’s camera follows and spins around Peter in an unbroken take as he cautiously moves through the home’s decorous rooms. Every inch of the frame is dense with detail—silverware, shimmering candleholders, ornately embroidered divans, baroque wallpaper. The shot literally glows and imbues this brutal survival thriller with an almost ethereal quality, turning it into a kind of southern gothic fairy tale. If this sequence doesn’t wow you, there’s always the underwater crocodile fight.

Richardson uses wide tracking shots to emphasize the production’s scale. The frames are dynamic and populated with various minute points of interest. Particularly impressive is the way he exchanges foreground for background. Crisp close-ups expand into massive battlefields, and vice versa, with no interruption to the shot’s clarity. Given the film’s sensitive lighting, the focus-pulling during these sweeping takes that alternate between tight and wide shots is no small feat. This fluidity is at times reminiscent of Janusz Kamiński’s collaborations with Steven Spielberg, one of which (“The Fabelmans”) is of course a Best Cinematography contender itself this awards season.

Several of the year’s visual spectacles competing for Best Cinematography—“Everything Everywhere All At Once” (Larkin Seiple), “Top Gun: Maverick” (Claudio Miranda), “Elvis” (Mandy Walker), “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Russell Carpenter), “Babylon” (Linus Sandgren)—are also formidable contenders for Best Picture, a category in which “Emancipation” isn’t currently looking too strong (it’s 25th in our combined odds). But that’s the only reason to be skeptical about Richardson’s chances. If “Emancipation” were a top 10 Best Picture contender, his work would make the cut without question—and it still deserves to.

Richardson won Oscars for “JFK” (1991), “The Aviator” (2004) and “Hugo” (2011). He has received seven additional nominations: “Platoon” (1986), “Born on the Fourth of July” (1989), “Snow Falling on Cedars” (1999), “Inglourious Basterds” (2009), “Django Unchained” (2012), “The Hateful Eight” (2015) and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019).

