Zack Snyder wins Oscars fan-favorite awards for ‘Army of the Dead’ and ‘Justice League’

It was a good night for the Snyderverse.

During the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night, films from director Zack Snyder were singled out as the winners of the controversial social media initiatives designed to crown both the best “fan favorite” movie of 2021 and the greatest “cheer moment” of all time.

First, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” – a four-hour redux of the 2018 flop “Justice League” that is known online simply as #SynderCut – won the #OscarsCheerMoment honor for the Flash speed force scene.

Everyone, we were listed at number #1 for #OscarsCheerMoment pic.twitter.com/JZXjULnuyx — Alexandre of SnyderVerse (@SnyderVerse18) March 28, 2022

Later in the broadcast, the #OscarsFanFavorite award went to Snyder’s Netflix film “Army of the Dead,” a zombie-heist thriller starring Dave Bautista that beat out presumed front-runner “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” as well as “Cinderella” (which rated highly thanks to Camila Cabelo’s fan base), “Minamata” (which was a favorite of star Johnny Depp’s supporters), and “tick, tick… boom!”

The academy and ABC announced the fan-favorite initiatives in the wake of the nominations, after “Spider-Man: No Way Home” failed to translate its massive box office into a Best Picture nomination. The result, it was hoped, would drive more viewers to the broadcast. “It just helps to augment what is already a show that’s all about elevating the best of community building,” said producer Will Packer before the ceremony. “It creates a two-way dialogue and is more inclusive because the Oscars always felt so stuffy and so one-percenter.”

