Oscar predictions: Will one of these filmmakers continue the streak of international Best Director nominees?

It used to be relatively rare for films not in the English language to thrive outside of the Best International Feature category at the Oscars, but in recent years as the academy has expanded to become more diverse and international, it has become commonplace. One category where we’ve seen that trend emerge is in Best Director, where for the last four years in a row there has been at least one nominee for a film in a language besides English. Which film and filmmaker might continue that trend this year?

For 2018, the non-English language nominees were Alfonso Cuaron (Mexico’s “Roma”) and Pawel Pawlikowski (Poland’s “Cold War”), with Cuaron winning. Then for 2019 it was Bong Joon Ho (South Korea’s “Parasite”), who won as well. The international representative for 2020 was Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark’s “Another Round”); one might also count Lee Isaac Chung that year for “Minari,” an American film but with primarily Korean dialogue. And for 2021 we got Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Japan’s “Drive My Car”).

As of this writing, based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, all five of the predicted nominees for directing represent English-language projects: Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”), DANIELS (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Todd Field (“TAR”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), and James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”). But it’s too early in the season to count anyone out completely.

At the moment the strongest international contender is S.S. Rajamouli (India’s “RRR”), ranked ninth with 60/1 odds; two of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed are currently betting on him to make the cut. He has already be nominated for Best Director at the Critics Choice Awards, he was a finalist at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, and he won the New York Film Critics Circle Award.

Ranked 11th with distant 100/1 odds is Edward Berger for Germany’s “All Quiet on the Western Front,” though he too is backed by two Expert journalists. His direction has yet to make a splash with any critics groups, but it has already made a splash with the academy: “All Quiet” swept the Oscar shortlists when they were announced on December 21 in several craft categories, and we’ve seen in recent years how much voters like to honor the director of a well-crafted spectacle: consider films like “Life of Pi,” “Gravity,” and “The Revenant,” all of which won Oscars for their direction.

Then there’s Park Chan-wook for South Korea’s “Decision to Leave.” He ranks 12th with 100/1 odds despite, like Rajamouli and Berger, having two Experts on his side. Much like Bong Joon Ho was the year of “Parasite,” Park is a world-renowned filmmaker who has yet to get his due from America’s motion picture academy. That combined with the abundant critical acclaim for “Decision” could make it the art house film of choice for the directors branch.

Do you think we’ll have a foreign-language contender in the Best Director lineup for the fifth year in a row? If so, who do you think it will be?

