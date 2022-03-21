Oscars Best Original Score rundown: Singing the praises of all five nominees

In any given year there are so many fantastic scores by talented composers that end up just outside the five Academy Award nominations. This year was a particularly competitive year with five movies making it into the nominations, cut down from a stacked shortlist of 15.

Gold Derby odds-makers have Hans Zimmer’s score for Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” in the lead, but not winning by a landslide, because there’s also support for Jonny Greenwood’s “Power of the Dog” score, and for first-time nominee Germaine Franco for Disney’s “Encanto.” But this piece is more about listening to each of the five contenders and analyzing why they were indeed worthy of nominations.

Nicholas Britell – “Don’t Look Up”

Having already won an Emmy for his music on HBO’s “Succession,” Nicholas Britell received his third Oscar nomination for his third film collaboration with Adam McKay after “The Big Short” and “Vice.” Britell’s previous Oscar noms were for his music in Barry Jenkins’s Oscar-winning “Moonlight” and its follow-up, “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

The soundtrack for “Don’t Look Up” offers far more than just the original song “Just Look Up” by Ariana Grande and Scott Mescudi, which failed to get an Oscar nomination itself, although McKay’s political satire is one of the three nominees in this category that also received a Best Picture nomination.

For the eclectic film, Britell has offered an equally eclectic mix of musical styles that follow the film’s shift from political comedy into an outer space epic. Tracks like “Discovery” and “Ephemeris” are quite beautiful and spacey in their own right, but then you also have jazzier pieces with a full big band and other cues that are equally majestic.

You can get a great taste of the latter in the “Main Title Suite” for the film below:

Hans Zimmer – “Dune”

The only nominee this year with a previous Oscar win is this legendary composer now celebrating his 12th nomination and 10th since winning for Disney’s “The Lion King” all the way back in 1995. Not only is Zimmer one of the most respected composers in Hollywood, he also has worked with many other composers who have come through his mentorship to become lucrative composers in their own right.

Zimmer’s score for Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic is big and bombastic at times, but also offers a highly-processed sound the movie requires in order to convey the proper emotions of experiencing these distant worlds as well as the appropriate atmospheric tone Villeneuve needed for his mysterious space epic.

Zimmer previously co-scored Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049,” but wasn’t nominated. This is only the second time a score has been nominated for an Oscar from one of the Canadian auteur’s films, following the late Jóhann Jóhannsson for “Sicario” in 2015. “Dune” is one of the two movies in this category also nominated for Sound, showing the important symbiotic relationship between the two categories since any good score would contribute greatly to and be dependent heavily on the film’s overall sound mix and editing.

You can listen below to the other-worldliness of the cue “Ripples in the Sand” for a good example of how Zimmer transformed his sound for the desert planet of Arrakis.

Germaine Franco – “Encanto”

The first Latinx woman to be nominated in this category, Franco is also the first woman to ever score a Disney animated movie, which is insane when you realize how far back Disney’s animation legacy goes – over 80 years, in fact!

“Encanto” is another musical extravaganza from Disney, and while the Lin-Manuel Miranda songs have been getting much of the attention, including an Oscar nom for “Dos Oruguitas,” it takes a lot to create a score that can stand up to those songs. Franco’s score definitely does the job. Even on its own, the score evokes such emotions and a sense of place as we settle into the film’s central location, the titular “encanto,” the magical-gift-giving realm where the Madrigal family settles.

Of note, Franco began her career as an assistant to composer John Powell, who himself came from out of the Zimmer school, so everything does indeed come full circle in this race. Franco’s score consists of beautiful orchestral arrangements with so much unique instrumentation and vocalizations it’s hard to imagine anyone listening to the soundtrack for Miranda’s songs wouldn’t stick around for the instrumental portions.

Here’s the upbeat “El Camino De Mirabel” as a sample of Franco’s work:

Alberto Iglesias – “Parallel Mothers”

Iglesias has been working with filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar going all the way back to his 1995 film “The Flower of My Secret,” and he’s become one of Almodovar’s most steadfast collaborators along with actors Antonio Banderas and “Parallel Mothers’” Oscar-nominated star, Penélope Cruz. This is Iglesias’s fourth Oscar nomination, but his first for a collaboration with Almodovar, so what has changed?

Although Iglesias has become a hugely-respected composer in Hollywood with Oscar-nominated scores for “The Constant Gardener,” “The Kite Runner,” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” in 2005, 2007, and 2011 respectively, there’s no question that it was his work with Almodóvar that first put him on the map.

“Parallel Mothers” is particularly evocative for the way it explores the impact of the Spanish Civil War through the trials and tribulations of two modern-day mothers, one played by Cruz and another younger mother played by Milena Smit. While a lot of Iglesias’s work with Almodovar has emphasized the thriller aspects within the Spanish filmmaker’s work, “Parallel Mothers” is a mix of orchestrations with synths that works quite well on its own but helps enhance the drama.

Check out “Fotos a la niña” as a great example of Iglesias’s work in the film:

Jonny Greenwood – “The Power of the Dog”

The Radiohead guitarist is becoming almost as known for his film music as he is for his contribution to that groundbreaking rock group, providing music for three movies in 2021 alone, including Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” where the score blended with the film’s recognizable needle drops, and Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” a beautiful score that also made the academy’s shortlist along with Jane Campion’s Best Picture-nominated drama, which ultimately got Greenwood his nomination.

Featuring Greenwood’s own finger-picked guitar and cello playing, it’s a sparser and more atonal score than the other four candidates, but it similarly evokes time and place with certain cues that immediately make you think of the vast plains and mountains that form the background for Campion’s adaptation of the Thomas Savage novel. Greenwood definitely gets style points for how innovative and different his score sounds from what typically gets nominated in this category.

This is also the only other nominee in this category besides “Dune” that’s also up for Best Sound, which further demonstrates how the two categories influence each other.

Here’s “Psalm 22,” an eerie combination of piano and strings quite representative of Greenwood’s work on the film:

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?