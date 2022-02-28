How Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and Lin-Manuel Miranda can save Oscars ratings

There has been much talk about the academy deciding to dump eight categories from the televised show in order to cut down the runtime, and hopefully save the show’s dwindling ratings. Many pundits have thrown out ideas about what can be done, and I’m sure producer Will Packer has heard many of them ever since he was announced to run the show. He knows the stakes, as does the academy. No one wants the Oscar news on Monday, March 28, to be about how bad the show’s ratings were. NO ONE.

How about considering a very recent event, Super Bowl LVI, and how much excitement there was about its mic-dropping hip-hop half-time show. Just the idea of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent all on the same stage performing some of their greatest hits made this year’s Super Bowl a 2022 highlight with many people tuning in who otherwise never watch a second of football.

So think about it. You have a show that has the potential for performances by two of the biggest pop stars on the planet, Best Original Song nominees Beyoncé and Billie Eilish; performances by either would be terrific television. Remember some of those great performances last year by eventual winner H.E.R. and others (which weren’t even on the main broadcast)? These two women know how to put on an entertaining show, so get them to commit and work with their people to make sure their performances have top production values.

And that’s just two of the Original Song nominees. Then you have Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda’s song “Dos Oruguitas“ from “Encanto,” which could also lead to a beautiful and touching moment. The song was performed in the film by Colombian singer/songwriter Sebastián Yatra, but why not a duet with the song’s writer? After all, Miranda’s musical “Hamilton” is one of the biggest Broadway hits of all time and Miranda’s year included three other popular movie musicals, including one he directed (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”) and one that became a crossover success on the pop charts (“Encanto”). Give him a moment to thank the millions of people who bought the “Encanto” soundtrack in recent weeks.

You then have Van Morrison, and whatever you think of his objection to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and lockdowns, the man is a living legend. His nominated song “Down to Joy” is a small part of the wonderful music in Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast.” Have Van Morrison perform with the film’s dreamy co-star, Jamie Dornan; the actor had his own musical number in the film, after all, and you can make up with all the Dornan stans who may have been upset about the Irish-born actor not receiving a Supporting Actor nomination. Full band with horns. It would be another unforgettable Oscar moment.

Of course, we also have Diane Warren back in the mix with “Somehow You Do.” Her song is from “Four Good Days,” a relatively under-the-radar indie movie, but it’s beautifully performed by country superstar Reba McEntire. A performance by McEntire would really help raise the song’s profile, and you might also suddenly have millions of country music fans watching the show, even if they have no interest in the movies.

With those five performers alone, you’d get a significant mix of viewers from young to old (sorry Reba and Van, but you know it’s true). You’d also get a wide range of music fans of different races and musical tastes, which also helps the Oscars to diversify its audience. Win win.

Then all you have to do is advertise the heck out of those musical performances! Get a few of them to do press – Eilish and Miranda had done quite a bit leading up to their nominations, even though they probably didn’t have to do much since their nominated songs were presumed safe well in advance. But get them on some talk shows in March, not just to promote their own songs/nominations but also to give a tease of what they have planned when they perform live on the show.

You do not need something on the scale of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to get people to watch the Oscars. You don’t need to cut out awards to try to make the ceremony shorter. What you need to do is to offer viewers a true show around the presenting of the awards that will make them want to stay tuned to ABC for all three or more hours.

You’re welcome, Will Packer.

