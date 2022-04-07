Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 1992 ceremony with ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘The Silence of the Lambs” big feast [WATCH]

Welcome to Oscars Playback, a new series in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng revisit Oscar ceremonies and winners of yesteryear. If you’ve followed our regular Oscar predictions series this past season, you’ll know we’re big fans of the ’90s, so for our premiere episode we travel back 30 years to the 64th Academy Awards in 1992, honoring the films of 1991.

This was, of course, the year when “The Silence of the Lambs” dominated, becoming the third film and still the most recent one to win the Big Five: picture, director (Jonathan Demme), actor (Anthony Hopkins), actress (Jodie Foster) and adapted screenplay (Ted Tally). It was the first horror film to win Best Picture, taking down “Bugsy,” “JFK,” “The Prince of Tides” and “Beauty and the Beast,” which was the first animated film nominated in the top category. But it was “The Silence of the Lambs'” night from the very beginning as host Billy Crystal, emceeing for the third consecutive year, was rolled onto the stage in that Hannibal Lecter mask.

We go through the memorable and some forgotten moments of the ceremony — you can watch clips here — which has a few things in common with this year’s show: Liza Minnelli as a presenter and Kevin Costner presenting Best Director (he did not talk about seeing “How the West Was Won” as a child, however). The directing lineup did not include Barbra Streisand for “The Prince of Tides,” but she did get multiple shout-outs throughout the night. We also try to figure out what the other Best Picture nominees would’ve been in an expanded lineup.

Elsewhere, we can’t get over the production value of “Beauty and the Beast’s” nominated song performances and Chris tries to make “Reoscarables” happen.

