Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 1993 ceremony when ‘Unforgiven’ ruled and Al Pacino hoo-ah’d to an overdue win

Welcome back to Oscars Playback, in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng revisit Oscar ceremonies and winners of yesteryear. This week, we break down the 65rd Academy Awards in 1993, honoring the films of 1992.

“Unforgiven” was the big winner of the night, taking four awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Clint Eastwood. The revisionist Western beat out “Howards End” and three films that are now highly memed or remembered for one thing, “The Crying Game,” “A Few Good Men ” and “Scent of a Woman.” The last film brought Al Pacino his long-awaited Oscar in Best Actor. Also a Best Supporting Actor nominee that evening for “Glengarry Glen Ross,” Pacino didn’t see his momentum take off until after he prevailed at the Golden Globe Awards, where “Scent of a Woman” surprisingly nabbed three prizes, including Best Drama Film, marking the rise of the Globes as an influential precursor. But which earlier Pacino performance would we have awarded him for?

SEE Oscars Playback: When ‘Dances with Wolves’ whacked ‘Goodfellas’

Three of the acting winners were set in stone by the time the ceremony rolled around, but Best Supporting Actress kicked off the night with a major curveball as Marisa Tomei won for “My Cousin Vinny.” The win was so unexpected that it launched that infamous and cruel conspiracy theory suggesting that presenter Jack Palance had read the wrong name. Of course, we now know what happens if the wrong winner is read.

Elsewhere, we cringe at the ceremony’s performative Year of the Woman theme and do a dramatic reading from “My Cousin Vinny.”

Timestamps:

Intro and general thoughts on ceremony and films (0:00)

Our favorite 1992 films (4:58)

Billy Crystal’s reluctant return and a misbegotten theme (28:44)

Best Picture (44:39)

Best Director (53:33)

Best Actor (56:56)

Best Actress (1:09:02)

Best Supporting Actor (1:14:53)

Best Supporting Actress (1:21:09)

Screenplay awards (1:26:26)

Other awards (1:30:10)

