Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 1995 ceremony when ‘Forrest Gump’ ran away with it [WATCH]

Welcome back to Oscars Playback, in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng revisit Oscar ceremonies and winners of yesteryear. This week, we look at the 67th Academy Awards in 1995, honoring the films of 1994.

While mama claimed that life is like a box of chocolates because you never know what you’re gonna get, everyone knew what they were getting at this ceremony. “Forrest Gump,” a 13-time nominee and the No. 1 domestic box office hit of 1994, was going to win Best Picture, and it did, along with five other awards. It beat out “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Quiz Show” and “The Shawshank Redemption,” four films that you could argue would make for better winners over “Gump,” which has not particularly aged well.

One of the film’s six wins was Best Actor for Tom Hanks, who won his second consecutive award in the category, becoming the first to accomplish the feat since Spencer Tracy doubled up for “Captains Courageous” (1937) and “Boys Town” (1938). Two other performs nabbed their second Oscars that night: Jessica Lange took home Best Actress for “Blue Sky,” a film that completed production in 1990 and then sat on the shelf, and Dianne Wiest won her second Best Supporting Actress Oscar for another Woody Allen film, “Bullets Over Broadway.” Best Supporting Actor went to Martin Landau for “Ed Wood” over Samuel L. Jackson, who was “Pulp Fiction’s” likeliest possible acting win. We discuss why it probably wasn’t that close at all in the end.

Elsewhere, we discuss “Hoop Dreams'” shocking Best Documentary snub, relitigate David Letterman‘s hosting stint (“Oprah… Uma…”) and more. And a housekeeping note: We’ll be taking a break for the rest of May but will be back this summer for more Oscars Playback.

Timestamps:

Intro and general thoughts on ceremony and films (0:00)

David Letterman as host (13:55)

Best Picture (24:30)

Best Director (43:55)

Why “Hoop Dreams” was snubbed in Best Documentary (49:40)

Best Actor (53:33)

Best Actress (1:01:34)

Best Supporting Actor (1:09:02)

Best Supporting Actress (1:12:46)

Screenplay awards (1:20:00)

Music awards (1:24:00)

Other categories (1:26:15)

