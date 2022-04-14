Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 1997 ceremony when ‘The English Patient’ ruled Independents Day [WATCH]

Welcome back to Oscars Playback, in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng revisit Oscar ceremonies and winners of yesteryear. This week, we go back 25 years to the 69th Academy Awards in 1997, honoring the films of 1996.

This year was known as the Year of the Independents or “Sundance by the Sea,” as returning host Billy Crystal dubbed it, as four of the five Best Picture nominees — winner “The English Patient,” “Fargo,” “Secrets & Lies” and “Shine” — were independent films and just one, “Jerry Maguire,” was a major studio release. The fear for the future of the big dogs was palpable in the Shrine Auditorium and that was basically what Crystal’s entire monologue was about (watch clips from the ceremony here). But as we now know, the very next year we got “Titanic.”

“The English Patient,” a Miramax release, was the big winner, taking nine awards, including Best Picture, out of 12 nominations. Harvey Weinstein was repeatedly thanked throughout the evening. The war epic’s most surprising win was Best Supporting Actress for Juliette Binoche, who pulled off an upset for the ages as Lauren Bacall was widely expected to prevail for “The Mirror Has Two Faces.” We read excerpts from Bacall’s memoir, “By Myself and Then Some,” in which she recounts the loss.

Elsewhere, we lament “That Thing You Do!’s” Best Original Song loss and struggle to fill out an expanded Best Picture lineup.

Timestamps:

Intro and general thoughts on the films and ceremony (0:00)

Best Picture (19:48)

Celine Dion’s double performance (32:30)

Best Picture contender also-rans and love for “Sling Blade” (24:15)

Our favorite 1996 films (28:10)

Best Director (37:50)

Best Actor (39:53)

Best Actress (47:05)

Best Supporting Actor (52:58)

Best Supporting Actress (59:52)

Screenplay awards (1:12:05)

The shorts (1:16:55)

Music awards (1:18:35)

Final thoughts (1:23:51)

