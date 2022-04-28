Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 1999 ceremony when ‘Shakespeare in Love’ won the war over ‘Saving Private Ryan’ [WATCH]

Welcome back to Oscars Playback, in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng revisit Oscar ceremonies and winners of yesteryear. This week, we draw battle lines for the 71st Academy Awards in 1999, honoring the films of 1998.

One of the most infamous ceremonies in recent history, this contentious Best Picture contest culminated with “Shakespeare in Love” upsetting “Saving Private Ryan,” thanks to Harvey Weinstein‘s aggressive tactics, which ushered in the modern Oscar campaign. While Weinstein’s downfall and subsequent rape conviction in recent years have marred the period romance’s win, the film was saddled with the “undeserving winner” label long before that. We discuss why “Shakespeare’s” victory is not a bad win at all — even though “Saving Private Ryan” is the favorite movie of one of us.

Weinstein’s Miramax was also behind “Life Is Beautiful,” which nabbed three wins, including Best Actor for Roberto Benigni, who charmed the pants off everyone on the trail. No chair was safe in his presence either (watch clips from the ceremony here). Everyone knew the hyperactive star would win, including three of his rivals, who drank the night away at the bar.

Elsewhere, we go into Jim Carrey‘s snub for “The Truman Show,” Elia Kazan‘s controversial honorary Oscar, and laugh about ABC losing its mind over ratings dropping down to… 45 million viewers.

Timestamps:

Intro and general thoughts on ceremony and films (0:00)

The Harvey Weinstein of it all (9:55)

Best Picture (17:15)

Best Director (40:22)

Best Actor (44:00)

Best Actress (53:50)

Best Supporting Actor (59:00)

Best Supporting Actress (1:08:00)

Writing awards (1:10:43)

Music awards (1:15:45)

Elia Kazan’s honorary Oscar (1:19:00)

