Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 2001 ceremony when ‘Gladiator’ entertained and Marcia Gay Harden thrilled us all [WATCH]

Welcome back to Oscars Playback, in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng revisit Oscar ceremonies and winners of yesteryear. This week, in our second bonus episode, we cover the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001, honoring the films of 2000.

Unlike many years in which the Best Picture winner is a foregone conclusion, this was a wide-open race and things really came down to the wire. Before the envelope was open, “Gladiator,” “Traffic” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” each had won four awards, but “Traffic” grabbed the key categories: director for Steven Soderbergh (beating himself for “Erin Brockovich”), writing, editing and an acting prize for supporting player Benicio del Toro. Alas, voters were the most entertained by “Gladiator,” which was a summer release and had few Oscar aspirations early on. But would “Traffic,” which just lost Best Picture, have gone five for five had it come out earlier than late December?

SEE Oscars Playback: When ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ cruised to a win and ‘Do the Right Thing’ didn’t get in

The biggest shocker was Marcia Gay Harden‘s upset in Best Supporting Actress for “Pollock” after she failed to hit any of the major precursors. What a thrill indeed. We discuss how even she doesn’t feel like her surprise victory would happen again in the current Oscar era.

Elsewhere, we have high marks for Steve Martin‘s hosting debut and love Julia Roberts loving it up there.

Timestamps:

Intro and our favorite 2000 films (0:00)

Ceremony thoughts (42:00)

Best Picture (1:00:27)

Best Director (1:07:30)

Best Actor (1:16:14)

Best Actress (1:22:45)

Best Supporting Actor (1:28:07)

Best Supporting Actress (1:33:05)

Screenplay awards (1:44:48)

Music awards (1:48:32)

Other thoughts (1:51:35)

