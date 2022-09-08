Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 2007 ceremony when Martin Scorsese’s Oscar finally arrived with ‘The Departed’ [WATCH]

Welcome back to Oscars Playback, in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng revisit Oscar ceremonies and winners of yesteryear. This week, in our third bonus episode, we cover the 79th Academy Awards in 2007, honoring the films of 2006.

This was, of course, the year in which Martin Scorsese finally won an Oscar, taking home Best Director for “The Departed,” which also nabbed Best Picture. It won four awards from its five bids, a tiny nominations tally, but perhaps that was a result of Warner Bros. non-campaign for the “Infernal Affairs” remake, which became an organic hit. Scorsese was also coming off of two recent losses for films for which he did campaign, “Gangs of New York” (2002) and “The Aviator” (2004).

Team “Departed’s” tactic was the opposite of that of Team “Dreamgirls,” which was hyping up the big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical for a full year. In the end, it missed out on a Best Picture nomination despite scoring a leading eight nominations. And while Jennifer Hudson swept the supporting actress race, frontrunner Eddie Murphy was upset in supporting actor by “Little Miss Sunshine’s” Alan Arkin. But are we really gonna blame “Norbit” for this?

Elsewhere, we discuss “Pan’s Labyrinth’s” shocking loss in Best Foreign Language Film, one of the greatest Best Actress lineups ever and more.

Timestamps:

Intro and our favorite 2006 films (0:00)

Ceremony thoughts (22:13)

Best Picture (47:02)

Best Director (51:22)

Best Actor (54:57)

Best Actress (1:02:12)

Best Supporting Actor (1:04:46)

Best Supporting Actress (1:11:01)

Screenplay awards (1:15:12)

Other categories (1:19:56)

Will Scorsese win a second Oscar? (1:28:28)

