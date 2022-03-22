Oscar mystery solved: How voting works for Best Picture

Cheers to Gold Derby user Ryan Casselman for producing a handy-dandy video (watch above) that deciphers the convoluted counting of the Best Picture ballots at the Oscars. Ryan takes us through the process using this year’s nominees.

Casselman describes himself: “I’m a filmmaker from San Diego, now living in the Los Angeles area. I’ve been a proud Gold Derby member since 2012 and been an avid Oscar viewer since I can remember. One of my proudest badges of honor was correctly predicting “Parasite” for Best Picture and when I once made it into the Top 24 on GoldDerby. When I’m not working as a freelance filmmaker, you can find me talking about the Oscars on my YouTube channel, where I often conduct experiments to help determine my Oscar predictions.”

