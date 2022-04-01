Oscars producer Will Packer claims Chris Rock didn’t want Will Smith removed from ceremony

As the academy continues its investigation into the incident during Sunday’s Oscars ceremony when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage, Oscars producer Will Packer has finally opened up about his experiences from the night.

During an interview with “Good Morning America” on Friday, Packer claimed not only did Rock wave away the Los Angeles Police Department when officers asked if the comic wanted to press charges against Smith, but the producer also alleged Rock was not interested in seeing Smith physically removed from the ceremony.

“The LAPD came and needed to talk to Chris. And so they came into my office and they were laying out very clearly what Chris’ rights were. They were saying: ‘This is battery. We will go get him. We will go get him right now, you can press charges, we can arrest him,’” Packer recalled, noting Rock was “dismissive of those options” and declined the offer.

In the aftermath of the altercation – which occurred after Rock mocked Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife, for her bald head (Pinkett Smith has alopecia) – Smith was awarded Best Actor for “King Richard” and gave a lengthy speech that included apologies to the academy and his fellow nominees but not Rock.

In the days since Oscars night, which concluded with Smith celebrating his win at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, numerous people have slammed the academy and the producers for not removing Smith from the ceremony after he hit Rock. “For them to let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award—I was like, ‘How gross is this?’” Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes said this week. “This is just the wrong message. You assault somebody, you get escorted out of the building and that’s it. For them to let him continue, I thought it was gross.”

Shortly after Sykes’s critiques, the academy released a statement claiming Smith was asked to leave and refused. Not long after that, sources close to Smith refuted that sequence of events and said the actor was not explicitly told he should exit the ceremony. According to Packer, while academy leadership did apparently discuss the possibility of asking Smith to leave before the Best Actor presentation, Rock himself was against the notion.

“It happened right before the Best Actor award,” Packer said, claiming he was not included in the initial conversations with the academy about removing Smith. “I immediately went to the academy leadership that was on-site and I said: ‘Chris Rock doesn’t want that,’ I said: ‘Rock has made it clear that he does not want to make a bad situation worse.’ That was Chris’ energy. His tone was not retaliatory, his tone was not aggressive or angry. So I was advocating what Rock wanted in that time, which was not to physically remove Will Smith at that time. Because as it has now been explained to me, that was the only option at that point. It has been explained to me that there was a conversation that I was not a part of to ask him to voluntarily leave.”

While Rock briefly addressed the slap during a stand-up comedy show on Wednesday (the comic said he was “still processing” what happened), he has not publicly commented on the sequence of events that occurred on Oscars night. Writing for Puck, however, Matthew Belloni alleged that Packer’s assertion about Rock’s apparent wishes was not necessarily accurate. “I’ve got it on good authority that Rock never said that, and he only told the LAPD backstage that he didn’t want this to become a criminal matter,” Belloni wrote in his newsletter on Thursday night.

In his interview, Packer said Smith personally apologized to him on Monday, before the actor released a public apology to social media. “He apologized and he said: ‘You know, this should have been a gigantic moment for you,’” Packer said of Smith. “He expressed his embarrassment and that was the extent of it.” According to reports, Smith also spoke to academy leadership and apologized before the group’s board of governors met on Wednesday to discuss the actor’s punishment.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith said in his public apology this week. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my ‘King Richard’ Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

