Rachel Zegler reportedly scores an Oscars invite as a presenter

Something’s coming for “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler: an official invitation to the 2022 Oscars.

Two days after Zegler revealed no one from the academy nor ABC had reached out to her with an invite to the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter claims Zegler will attend the show after all. The actress will serve as a presenter, provided Disney is able to coordinate her production obligations on “Snow White.” The live-action film, which stars Zegler as the title character, is currently shooting in London.

If she is able to attend, Zegler would join other Disney princesses as 2022 Oscars presenters following Lily James (who played Cinderella in “Cinderella”), Naomi Scott (who played Jasmine in “Aladdin”), and Halle Bailey (who plays Ariel in the forthcoming “Little Mermaid” live-action feature).

On Sunday, in response to an Instagram commenter who asked what she would wear to the Oscars, Zegler said she wasn’t planning to attend the ceremony. “I’m not invited,” she wrote, before later adding some more context. “I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) I will root for ‘West Side Story’ from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago.”

After the comments went viral, with many condemning ABC and the academy for its presumed oversight of Zegler, the actress added, “We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. That goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in London) and awards shows alike. Let’s all just respect the process and I’ll get off my phone.”

Zegler starred as Maria in the Steven Spielberg adaptation of “West Side Story,” having been chosen from more than 30,000 other actresses who auditioned for the role. While she failed to score an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, Zegler did receive that recognition from the National Board of Review. Overall, the film landed seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Spielberg, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose.

