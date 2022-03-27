Oscars red carpet 2022 photos: Best and worst dressed

Just admit it: the real reason you watch the Oscars year after year is for the red carpet fashion. Who among the stars that turned out for the 2022 Oscars ceremony on Sunday, March 27 topped our list of the best dressed and who found themselves at the bottom of the dirty clothes hamper? Tour our Oscars red carpet 2022 photos above (or click here for direct access) to see all of the best and worst dressed celebs at the 94th Academy Awards. Keep refreshing/reloading the gallery for the most recent updates.

Some of the attendees were winners when it came to their clothing choices while others were not so fortunate. And for every ingenue who appeared drop-dead gorgeous in her designer frock, there was another who was a fashion flop. Likewise, some of Hollywood’s leading men looked like runway models while others suffered crash landings.

Many of this year’s 20 acting nominees will be strutting their stuff on the red carpet. They are: Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) for Best Actress, Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick…BOOM!”), Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) for Best Actor, Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), Judi Dench (“Belfast”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) and Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) for Best Supporting Actress, and Ciaran Hinds (“Belfast”), Troy Kotsur (“CODA”), Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”), J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) for Best Supporting Actor.

Some of the Oscar presenters and attendees we’ll keep our eye out for include Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya, Yuh-Jung Youn, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Serena Williams and Venus Williams.