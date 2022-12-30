Kerry Condon (‘Banshees of Inisherin’) now way out front in Oscar race, but Best Supporting Actress is still wide open

A lot has changed in the last couple of weeks. For a while it seemed like Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars would be a duel between “Women Talking” co-stars Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy. Then they were both snubbed at the Golden Globes and only Buckley was nominated at the Critics Choice Awards. Ever since there has been a massive shift in momentum towards Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), who was nominated by both groups. Now she has a sizable lead, but is she really safe at the top? This race could still swing wildly in different directions.

As of this writing Condon leads with 19/5 odds and support from 10 of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, six of the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, an impressive 15 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Oscar nominations, and 14 of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine prediction results from the last two years.

But Condon isn’t the only actor who was nominated by both the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards. Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) also doubled up. And both Curtis and Bassett are Hollywood veterans who could be considered long overdue for Oscar love. Additionally, neither the Globes nor the Critics Choice Awards overlap with the motion picture academy, and it remains to be seen how much influence the Globes will have so soon after their reputation was tarnished by scandals.

The SAG Awards announce their nominees on January 11, 2023. Those awards are presented by peers within the entertainment industry just like the Oscars are, so those will likely give us a better sense of who’s really out front. It’s possible Condon will maintain her momentum all the way to the Oscar podium. But perhaps the “Women Talking” stars will both be represented at the SAG Awards. Or maybe Curtis or Bassett will just sweep the season. This is still by far the most in-flux acting race.

