Landslide! 46% of wannabe Oscar voters would rank ‘The Power of the Dog’ at #1 for Best Picture [POLL RESULTS]

Last week, Gold Derby asked all you wannabe Oscar voters out there to tell us which Best Picture nominee you would rank #1 on the preferential ballot if you were an academy member. The poll results are in and it’s not even close. Netflix’s modern western “The Power of the Dog” comes in first place with a whopping 46.01% of the vote. Surprisingly, none of the other nine nominees even clocked double digit support, though “Dune” is closest with 9.39%.

Here are the complete poll results for what armchair Oscar voters like YOU said they’d vote for:

46.01% — “The Power of the Dog”

9.39% — “Dune”

8.69% — “Belfast”

7.28% — “Drive My Car”

7.04% — “West Side Story”

6.57% — “CODA”

5.16% — “Don’t Look Up”

4.69% — “Licorice Pizza”

2.82% — “King Richard”

2.35% — “Nightmare Alley”

The Academy Awards reinstated the preferential ballot (also known as instant runoff voting) in 2009, but only for the Best Picture category. Now, instead of picking one winner, Oscar voters must rank them in order of preference. If one film receives 50% + 1 of the votes based on first choices, then that contender wins. Otherwise, an elimination process begins wherein the film with the fewest votes is removed from consideration, and everybody who picked that as their first choice then has their votes added to the totals of their second choice. This complicated process continues until a movie nets more than half of the total votes.

Supposing that “The Power of the Dog” earns 46.01% of the Oscar votes, as it did with our simple poll, that would mean the 10th place film — in our case, “Nightmare Alley” — would be eliminated from the stack. The second place choices of all those “Nightmare Alley” people could then have the potential to sway the race. If enough of them put “Power” at #2 to bring it up to 50% +1 votes, then the Best Picture race would be over. If not, the ninth place film — in our case, “King Richard” — would then be struck down and all those second-place votes would be distributed. And so on, until a winner is crowned.

“The Power of the Dog” leads the field in terms of 2022 Oscar nominations, with a haul of 12: picture, director (Jane Campion), actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), supporting actress (Kirsten Dunst), supporting actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee), supporting actor (Jesse Plemons), adapted screenplay, cinematography, film editing, original score, production design and sound. If this movie ends up prevailing in the Best Picture category, it would be an historic first for a streaming service, in this case Netflix.

“Dune’s” 10 bids are for picture, adapted screenplay, cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, sound and visual effects. Many pundits thought Denis Villeneuve would be a lock for a directing nom based on his film adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel getting so many other citations, but the French Canadian filmmaker was left on the cutting room floor.

Next up with seven notices apiece are “Belfast” and “West Side Story.” “Belfast’s” mentions are for picture, director (Kenneth Branagh), supporting actor (Ciarán Hinds), supporting actress (Judi Dench), original screenplay, song (“Down To Joy”) and sound. “West Side Story,” meanwhile, earned bids picture, director (Steven Spielberg), supporting actress Ariana DeBose, cinematography, costume design, production design and sound.

Crowd-pleaser “King Richard,” about the early lives of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, clocked in with an impressive six Oscar noms: picture, actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis), original screenplay, film editing and song (“Be Alive”).

Earning four bids apiece are “Don’t Look Up” (picture, original screenplay, film editing, score), “Drive My Car” (picture, Ryusuke Hamaguchi for director, adapted screenplay, international feature) and “Nightmare Alley” (picture, cinematography, costume design, production design).

Following with three Oscar nominations each are “CODA” (picture, Troy Kotsur for supporting actor, adapted screenplay) and “Licorice Pizza” (picture, Paul Thomas Anderson for director, original screenplay).

