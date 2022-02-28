Oscars: A case for ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’ surprising in Best Film Editing

When Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “tick, tick… BOOM!” didn’t appear in the Best Picture category on Oscar nominations morning, its chances of a win in Best Film Editing considerably dwindled. Many of Gold Derby’s Experts currently list the movie dead last in their film editing predictions, in fifth place behind “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Don’t Look Up” and “King Richard.” Why? The other four nominees in this category all made it in for Best Picture, and some pundits may believe it’s impossible to win the film editing Oscar without a corresponding picture nomination. Such is not necessarily the case. In fact, let me suggest a few reasons why “tick, tick… BOOM!” could surprise in this category.

When looking at the past two decades of Best Film Editing winners, three have gone to films that didn’t make it into the Best Picture category, most recently David Fincher’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” in 2012, a film that like “tick, tick… BOOM!” also managed only one above-the-line nomination, for Rooney Mara in Best Actress. Also consider the editing win in 2008 for “The Bourne Ultimatum,” which won Oscars for Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing but received no nominations in top categories. And there’s “Black Hawk Down” too, the acclaimed Ridley Scott war film that 20 years ago won Best Film Editing and managed a surprise Best Director nomination but no mention in Best Picture.

Also keep in mind how many of the film editing Oscars in the past two decades have gone to musicals or films that focus heavily on music — five in total, including “Whiplash,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and last year’s “Sound of Metal.” The musical numbers in “tick, tick… BOOM!” are dazzling for a multitude of reasons but especially because of the creative editing that often intercuts between two or more characters, like in “Come to Your Senses” featuring Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens. This is a film with spectacular editing by Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum that can’t be ignored, a major reason why it managed a nomination in the category despite missing out in Best Picture.

“tick, tick… BOOM!” would have a more difficult path to victory if the film editing category had a clear frontrunner, but at this moment it doesn’t. There is no nominee with the kind of similarly memorable editing that would make it a shoo-in to win. “The Power of the Dog” might have received the most nominations with 12 and be the favorite in picture, director and adapted screenplay, but it’s not a given academy voters will respond to its editing any more than they will its sound. Similarly, “King Richard” is a beloved film this season but more for its acting and not for its editing. Academy voters might look to reward “Dune” in other technical categories like sound and visual effects, and “Don’t Look Up” is currently ranked in first place for Best Film Editing by some Gold Derby Experts.

Despite its exclusion from the Best Picture category, “tick, tick… BOOM!” continues to be one of the most beloved films of the season, and Andrew Garfield remains Will Smith’s closest threat to win the Best Actor Oscar. If Garfield can surprise this year as the Best Actor winner, surely a victory in Best Film Editing seems possible, too. The editing in Miranda’s film is deserving of an Oscar, after all, and when you think about its musical genre, that Best Actor nomination, and its overall strong performance at most awards shows this season. It would be foolish to count “tick, tick… BOOM!” out when it comes to the Best Film Editing category.

