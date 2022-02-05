Oscar predictions: Will ‘West Side Story’ have the below-the-line support it needs to win Best Picture?

From the moment I first watched Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” I knew I had seen something special. I immediately thought that this was, in fact, going to be the new Best Picture front-runner. Is that still the case as the Oscar nominations approach?

The film was enjoyed by those who saw it, earning a grade-A CinemaScore, stellar reviews from critics, and an even higher audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. And it received a leading 11 nominations from the Critics Choice Awards. But “West Side Story,” however you want to slice it, is a remake. What’s more, it’s a remake of a beloved movie that won 10 Oscars 60 years ago; Spielberg was just 15 at that time. So there’s a question of whether Oscar voters will view Spielberg’s movie favorably compared to the original. The musical also didn’t do huge business at the box office – it has grossed $35 million domestically, as of this writing – though to be fair it had to contend with the winter surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

So is “West Side Story” losing ground or is it still in it to win it?

One big loss was “West Side Story” not being nominated in the ensemble race at the SAG Awards, which only nominated Ariana DeBose in the supporting actress category. This seemed strange since so many of the individual cast members, including Rachel Zegler and Mike Faist, have been getting almost unanimous praise. Another miss for “West Side Story” was two-time Oscar winner Janusz Kaminski not being included in the list of nominees at the American Society of Cinematographers Awards. And the amazing editing work by three-time Oscar winner Michael Kahn and Sarah Broshar did not make the list at the ACE Eddies.

However, the musical did get WGA and PGA nominations, and Spielberg also received his 12th DGA nomination (not including his Lifetime Achievement Award), so it’s probably still safe to be nominated for Best Picture. If “West Side Story” gets the big Oscar nominations to match its guild nominations — Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay, and Supporting Actress for DeBose — that’s four bids, but how much further can it go? How many nominations will it get below the line?

The Costume Designers Guild was much kinder, nominating “West Side Story” in its period category, and Paul Tazewell’s costumes are quite glorious, so that’s well deserved. Let’s presume then that Tazewell will be one of the five nominees in the Oscars’ Costume Design category. Elsewhere, “West Side Story” received a single nomination from the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild, specifically for its hairstyling, but will that be enough to get into that very crowded category? It’s on the Oscars’ shortlist, and our odds currently put it in the top five, so the answer might be yes.

Surely, the production design by Adam Stockhausen, recreating New York City in the ‘50s, is worthy of an Oscar nomination, right? The Art Directors Guild did nominate it in its period feature film category, where Stockhausen is also nominated for Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.” “Dune” is the most likely ADG winner in the fantasy category and it’s a likely Oscar nominee as well, but it feels like “West Side Story” will get in at the Oscars even if it doesn’t end up winning at ADG.

That’s four above-the-line nominations and three below-the-line for seven nominations, so far. Visual Effects is out because “West Side Story” didn’t make that shortlist, but Sound is definitely a possibility since that’s a category where musicals tend to thrive (in recent years “Dreamgirls,” “Les Miserables,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” have won for their sound).

Keeping all of the above in mind, “West Side Story” has a good chance to get eight nominations, which might be less than “The Power of the Dog” and “Dune” end up with Is eight enough to be considered the front-runner? Well, there’s still a chance that the academy will defy the guilds by also nominating the film for Editing and Cinematography, which would bring it to double digits. But even if it doesn’t, don’t forget that the last three Best Picture champs — “Green Book,” “Parasite,” and “Nomadland” — all won with six total nominations or less.

“West Side Story” may be on the bubble in a number of categories. So we’ll have to see when Oscar nominations are announced on February 8 what it gets, what it misses, and what that might mean for its Best Picture chances.

