The Oscars will have a host again for 2022 ceremony

For the first time since 2018, the Oscars will have a host when the 94th ceremony airs on Sunday, March 27 on ABC.

Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, announced the news Tuesday during a virtual panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, but he did not say who it would be. “This year’s Oscars will have a host. It might be me,” Erwich quipped. Later, when asked if two-time host Jimmy Kimmel could return, Erwich said, “We don’t have any details to share on a host right now.”

The Oscars have gone three years without a host since Kimmel’s second consecutive stint in 2018, following Envelopegate in 2017. Kevin Hart was initially booked to host the ceremony in 2019 but stepped down after his old homophobic tweets surfaced. ABC and the academy opted to go host-less that year, which saw a ratings increase, and it has been host-less since.

SEE Who should host the Oscars?

Other hosts in the past 10 years include Chris Rock (2016), Neil Patrick Harris (2015), Ellen DeGeneres (2014), Seth MacFarlane (2013) and Billy Crystal (2012). Vote here in our poll on who you’d like to see as host.

As previously announced, Will Packer (“Girls Trip,” “Think Like a Man”) will produce the Oscars. Earlier Tuesday, ABC and the academy announced that Glenn Weiss will return to direct the show for the seventh time.

The Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees and other awards shows

Oscar odds for Best Picture What will win?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?