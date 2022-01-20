Will Smith poised to finally avenge his 2002 Oscar loss to Denzel Washington

Two decades on, the 74th Oscars ceremony still stands as one of the clearest and most impactful displays of Black representation in academy history. For the first and only time, both lead acting prizes went to Black performers, and both champs broke new ground on their own as well as together. Halle Berry (“Monster’s Ball”) was the first Best Actress winner of color. And Denzel Washington (“Training Day”) became the first Black actor to prevail in both categories, having received the supporting award for “Glory” in 1990. He and fellow nominee Will Smith (“Ali”) also set a record as the first pair of Black men to run against each other in a Best Actor race. Now, all signs point to a long-awaited rematch.

This year, Washington headlines “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s centuries-old play of the same name. As the titular character, he faithfully freshens up the material with his dedicated portrayal of the man’s avarice-fueled journey from trusted soldier to murderous usurper. With six lead and two supporting nominations to his name, he currently ranks among the 14 most-recognized performers in Oscar history. A ninth acting bid would make him part of an elite group of nine that includes Bette Davis, Katharine Hepburn, Paul Newman, Jack Nicholson, Laurence Olivier, Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, and Spencer Tracy.

Washington’s “Glory” victory came just two years after he earned his first shot at the gold for his featured turn in “Cry Freedom.” He was bested by Sean Connery (“The Untouchables”) on that initial outing, and then, respectively, by Pacino (“Scent of a Woman”) and Kevin Spacey (“American Beauty”) on his lead bids for “Malcolm X” (1993) and “The Hurricane” (2000). Since his “Training Day” triumph, he has been included in three more Best Actor lineups as the star of “Flight” (2013), “Fences” (2017), and “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” (2018). He lost those races to Daniel Day-Lewis (“Lincoln”), Casey Affleck (“Manchester by the Sea”), and Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”) respectively.

After receiving his second and most recent Best Actor nomination for “The Pursuit of Happyness” 15 years ago, Smith is now vying for a comeback bid based on his work in “King Richard.” Having already caught the academy’s attention as boxer Muhammad Ali and businessman Chris Gardner, this would continue his tradition of only being nominated for playing real-life figures. In this case, he portrays tennis coach Richard Williams, who tirelessly molded his daughters Venus Williams and Serena Williams into two of the most accomplished athletes of all time. If this potential third bid comes to fruition, Smith will be the third most-nominated Black male actor in Oscar history behind Washington and Morgan Freeman.

In addition to possibly facing Washington a second time, Smith could once again find himself up against Leonardo DiCaprio, who first challenged him on his second outing. DiCaprio, whose 2007 nomination came for “Blood Diamond,” lost alongside Smith to Forest Whitaker (“The Last King of Scotland”). Now, six years after winning for “The Revenant,” he is seeking recognition for “Don’t Look Up,” in which he plays an astronomer who attempts in vain to raise alarm about an impending apocalyptic comet.

According to our odds, DiCaprio is running seventh in the Best Actor race with, while Washington is in fourth place and Smith is in the lead. Also in the current top eight are potential first-timer Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”) in fifth place, 2008 Best Supporting Actor winner (for “No Country for Old Men”) Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) in sixth, and 1996 Best Actor champ (for “Leaving Las Vegas”) Nicolas Cage (“Pig”) in eighth. The remaining two slots are filled by past lead nominees Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog,” second) and Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick… BOOM!,” third).

