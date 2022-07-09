‘Our Flag Means Death’ Emmy submissions: 23 ballot entries for sleeper hit gay pirate rom-com

“Our Flag Means Death” won fans this spring with its unabashedly queer and comedic telling of the story of Stede Bonnet, a real-life wealthy gentleman who turned to a life of piracy, and Blackbeard, the notorious pirate he sailed with. Will the sleeper hit from Taika Waititi also be a hit at the Emmys? Scroll down to see all 23 of this year’s “Our Flag Means Death” Emmy submissions across the ballots.

The series was created by David Jenkins with Waititi executive producing, directing the first episode, and also co-starring as Blackbeard, so Waititi could be nominated three times for this show alone. And that doesn’t even count the other shows he worked on that are eligible for awards this year, “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Reservation Dogs.” Waititi is up for Best Comedy Supporting Actor, while Rhys Darby is up for Best Comedy Actor for playing Stede.

Perhaps surprisingly, only two other members of the ensemble cast have been entered for consideration: nonbinary actor Vico Ortiz joining Waititi in the Comedy Supporting Actor race, and Leslie Jones up for Best Comedy Guest Actress for her recurring role as Spanish Jackie. Other noteworthy guest stars like Will Arnett, Fred Armisen, Kristen Schaal, and Nick Kroll aren’t on the ballot.

But who among the “Flag” bearers will be nominated? See all of the possibilities below, and join the Emmy discussion here in our forums.

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor

Rhys Darby

Best Comedy Supporting Actor

Vico Ortiz

Taika Waititi

Best Comedy Guest Actress

Leslie Jones, “A Gentleman Pirate”

Best Directing (Comedy)

“Pilot”

“Wherever You Go, There You Are”

Best Writing (Comedy)

“Act of Grace”

“Wherever You Go, There You Are”

Best Casting (Comedy)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, Half-Hour)

“Act of Grace”

“Wherever You Go, There You Are”

Best Costumes (Period)

“The Best Revenge is Dressing Well”

Best Hairstyling (Period/Character)

“The Best Revenge is Dressing Well”

Best Makeup (Period/Character, Non-Prosthetic)

“The Best Revenge is Dressing Well”

Best Music Composition (Series)

“We Gull Way Back”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Comedy)

“We Gull Way Back”

“Wherever You Go, There You Are”

Best Production Design (Narrative Program, Half-Hour)

“Pilot”

Best Sound Editing (Comedy/Drama Half-Hour and Animation)

“We Gull Way Back”

Best Sound Mixing (Comedy/Drama Half-Hour and Animation)

“Wherever You Go, There You Are”

Best Stunt Coordination (Comedy/Variety)

Best Stunt Performance

“The Best Revenge is Dressing Well”

