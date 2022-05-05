‘Outlander’ cast news: 21-year-old Charles Vandervaart to star as Sam Heughan’s ‘secret son’ in Season 7

Are you ready for some fun “Outlander” cast news? As readers of the books are well aware, the upcoming seventh season of the Starz TV hit will introduce the “secret son” of Sam Heughan‘s Scottish highlander character Jamie Fraser. Named William Ransom, the new character will be played by 21-year-old Charles Vandervaart, a Canadian actor best known for his roles in “Lost in Space” and “The Craft: Legacy.”

“Finally! Welcome ‘son’!” Heughan tweeted after the news broke on May 5. “Outlander” Season 7 began shooting in Scotland in early April and will likely premiere sometime in 2023. Vandervaart joins returning cast members including Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin and John Bell.

Here is how Starz describes Vandervaart’s character: “Raised by his stepfather, Lord John Grey (David Berry), William, the ninth Earl of Ellesmere, is a highly anticipated character from the book series. In season seven, William arrives in Wilmington full of patriotic zeal and enthusiasm to join the British Army and help put an end to the escalating tensions in the American Colonies. As fans may remember from season three, William is actually the biological son of Jamie Fraser, though he does not know the truth of his parentage. On the surface, William Ransom is a courteous aristocrat but simmering under the surface is a Highlander’s fire.”

In a statement, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said, “We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season seven of ‘Outlander,’ joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life. Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and MacKenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. This season promises more adventure, time travel and emotional peril than any season before.”

Executive producer Maril Davis chimed in, “The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see. Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie’s son was a daunting task, but Charles’ charisma was evident during the audition process and we are excited to see what he will bring to William’s multi layered journey.”

The finale of Season 6, titled “I Am Not Alone,” aired May 1 on Starz. As fans are well aware, this was a shortened season of only eight episodes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Season 6 is currently eligible in all categories at the 2022 Emmys.) The good news is that Season 7 will reportedly produce a whopping 16 episodes, all based on the Diana Gabaldon novel “An Echo in the Bone.”

Check out Gold Derby’s fun video recaps of the following Season 6 episodes:

“Echoes” (Season 6, Episode 1)

“Allegiance” (Season 6, Episode 2)

“Temperance” (Season 6, Episode 3)

“Hour of the Wolf” (Season 6, Episode 4)

“Give Me Liberty” (Season 6, Episode 5)

“The World Turned Upside Down” (Season 6, Episode 6)

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?