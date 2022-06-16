‘Outlander’ Emmy submissions: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan and 12 other actors among the show’s many ballot entries

The fan-favorite Starz drama “Outlander” is back on the Emmy ballot in the hopes of securing nominations for its sixth season. So which candidates from the show are up for consideration? Scroll down for the list.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan lead a parade of 14 actors whose performances will be considered by the television academy. As usual, Balfe’s performance as heroine Claire Fraser is entered into the Best Drama Actress race, where perhaps her recent appearance in the Oscar-winning “Belfast” could help boost her into the top six for the very first time. Heughan is gunning for his first nom for Best Drama Actor as Jamie Fraser. They’re followed by a whopping 10 supporting actors including Sophie Skelton as Claire and Jamie’s daughter Bree. Two guest stars are entered on the ballot: Maria Doyle Kennedy and David Berry, both for the episode “Give Me Liberty.”

As for the episodes submitted in individual achievement categories, the season finale, “I Am Not Alone,” in which Jamie and Claire defend themselves against an attempt to falsely arrest Claire for Malva’s murder, has been entered for its sound editing and sound mixing. The penultimate episode, “Sticks and Stones,” which features Malva’s funeral and Claire’s hallucinations amid the rumors that she’s a murderer, is on the ballot for its directing and cinematography. And the episode before that, “The World Turned Upside Down,” featuring a dysentery epidemic and Malva’s death, may be nominated for writing and picture editing. The fourth episode of the season, “Hour of the Wolf,” which focuses on Ian and Jamie’s relationships to Native American tribes, has been put forward for its costumes and production design.

What do you think of the actors and episodes “Outlander” has submitted as examples of the show’s best work this season? See the list below, and join the discussion here in our forums.

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress

Caitriona Balfe

Best Drama Actor

Sam Heughan

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Lauren Lyle

Caitlin O’Ryan

Jessica Reynolds

Sophie Skelton

Best Drama Supporting Actor

John Bell

Cesar Domboy

Paul Gorman

Mark Lewis Jones

Richard Rankin

Alexander Vlahos

Best Drama Guest Actress

Maria Doyle Kennedy, “Give Me Liberty”

Best Drama Guest Actor

David Berry, “Give Me Liberty”

Best Directing (Drama)

“Sticks and Stones”

Best Writing (Drama)

“Echoes”

“The World Turned Upside Down”

Best Casting (Drama)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, One Hour)

“Sticks and Stones”

Best Costumes (Period)

“Hour of the Wolf”

Best Main Title Design

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama)

“The World Turned Upside Down”

Best Production Design (Period/Fantasy, One Hour or More)

“Hour of the Wolf”

Best Sound Editing (Comedy/Drama, One Hour)

“I Am Not Alone”

Best Sound Mixing (Comedy/Drama, One Hour)

“I Am Not Alone”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

