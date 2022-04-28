‘Outlander’ fan chat on Season 6 with Rob Licuria, Paula Sullivan-Licuria and Courtney Williams [WATCH]

What did you think of “Outlander” Season 6, Episode 7, titled “Sticks and Stones,” which aired Sunday, April 24 on Starz? Senior editor Rob Licuria and super-fan and contributing writer Paula Sullivan-Licuria, who usually dish the highs and lows of each episode, decided to hold off on recapping this seventh and penultimate installment of their ongoing video series this season until next week when they discuss the season finale.

Rob and Paula instead introduce journalist/writer and “Outlander” super-fan Courtney Williams as part of their new initiative of inviting fans of the show onto their weekly recaps. Courtney, founder and host of the Outlander Behind the Scenes blog, shares her insights on what the show means to her, her favorite episode to date, and her thoughts on Season 6 so far. Watch their “Outlander” fan chat in the video above.

In the seventh episode, in the aftermath of the horrific events at the end of the sixth episode, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) tries to overcome her demons as a nefarious rumor begins to spread on the Ridge. “Sticks and Stones” is written by Danielle Berrow and directed by Jamie Payne.

For this sixth season on Starz, the fantasy romance saga is based on “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” the sixth installment in acclaimed author Diana Gabaldon’s series of fantasy novels. Stay tuned for our recap of the season finale next week, and be sure to also check out our recap and analysis videos for the other episodes so far this season:

