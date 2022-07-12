Why ‘Outlander’ was not nominated for any Emmys

Season 6 of “Outlander” aired between March and May of this year, which made it eligible for the 2022 Emmy nominations. Unfortunately, the Starz fantasy epic was completely snubbed when the noms were announced on the morning of Tuesday, July 12. All 14 “Outlander” actors that were submitted for Emmy consideration came up empty-handed, including Caitriona Balfe (who plays time-traveling doctor Claire Randall Fraser) and Sam Heughan (who plays her Highlander true love Jamie Fraser), as did all of the show’s behind-the-scenes talent.

It’s not the first time “Outlander” fans found themselves disappointed when the series wound up not nominated by Emmy voters. In fact, the first five seasons only nabbed a grand total of four below-the-line bids: music score (2015), production design (2016) and costumes (2016 and 2018). The popular program still has yet to receive any above-the-line Emmy love for its actors, writers, directors or producers.

What gives? Frankly speaking, the Television Academy has always had a tough time embracing the romance genre, as they much prefer crime shows, legal shows, etc. Last year’s drama series nominee “Bridgerton” was a rare exception. However, that period romance had the benefit of being one of the most watched programs in Netflix history. Comparatively, the “Outlander” Season 6 episodes that aired on Starz only nabbed about half a million viewers each week.

Even though the Emmys have been repeatedly cruel to “Outlander,” other kudosfests have embraced various aspects of the series. It won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress (Balfe), three People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show, two Critics Choice Awards for Most Bingeworthy Show, and two Gold Derby Awards for Best Drama Actor (Heughan).

The good news, if there is any, is that the cast and crew of “Outlander” started production on the seventh season in April 2022, so hopefully it will grace our TV screens sometime sooner rather than later. The 16 new episodes will be based on “An Echo in the Bone,” the seventh novel in the world-renowned series from author Diana Gabaldon. New cast member Charles Vandervaart is joining the series as William Ransom, the “secret son” of Jamie.

Besides leading stars Balfe and Heughan, here are the other dozen “Outlander” actors that were eligible for Emmy nominations this year: Lauren Lyle as Marsali Fraser, Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss, Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie, Sophie Skelton as Brianna Fraser MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian Murray, Cesar Domboy as Fergus Fraser, Paul Gorman as Keziah and Josiah Beardsley, Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, Alexander Vlahos as Allan Christie, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Jocasta Cameron and David Berry as Lord John Grey.

In addition to acting, Starz also submitted the show for writing and directing, plus in various below-the-line categories like casting, cinematography, costumes, main title design, picture editing, production design, sound editing and sound mixing. Better luck next year?

